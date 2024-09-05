'Do hamare aur...': Amitabh Bachchan's reaction to Jaya Bachchan saying 'teen bachhe sambhalne padhte hai' goes viral

Speaking about her comeback at the time, Jaya Bachchan said, "Nahi shuru toh nahin kiya hai. Teen bachhe samhaalne padhte hai (No, I haven’t started yet. I have to take care of three kids)."

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are one of the most-loved couples in Bollywood. Their old interviews often go viral on social media for their fun element. Now, a BBC interview from 1983 is going viral where Jaya Bachchan opened up about the break she took from films.

When Jaya Bachchan was asked about her break from the film industry, she jokingly said that she had her hands full with three kids at home. Amitabh Bachchan then chimed in saying that the three children are Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, and him.

When the host asked, "Teen kaun kaunse hai (Who are these three kids)?" To this, Amitabh Bachchan said, "Do humare hai aur ek main (Two of yours and the third one is me)."

When Jaya Bachchan appeared on the second season of 'Koffee With Karan' with Shweta Bachchan, the latter said, "Abhishek is so smooth. He butters up everyone the right way. I am the one who gets into trouble because I have an opinion on everything. When he sits with mumma, he is like, ‘You’re right mumma’. And when he is with dad, he is like, ‘You’re right, dad.’ He is not offensive. He jumps whenever convenient."

To this, Jaya Bachchan said, "The biggest baby takes more attention than anyone else."

When Karan Johar jokingly then mentioned Amitabh Bachchan’s name, Jaya Bachchan smiled and nodded her head.

