Do Dhanush's sisters approve of his alleged relationship with Mrunal Thakur? Latest social media activity raises eyebrows

Do Dhanush's sisters approve of his alleged relationship with Mrunal Thakur? After the news of the relationship broke out, Mrunal Thakur followed both of Dhanush's elder sisters and they followed her right back, leading people to believe that they approve of their brother's relationship.

South star Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur's dating rumours have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. While the two are yet to address their alleged relationship, rumours have been rife, especially with the stars' frequent sightings together. Now, new media reports claim that Dhanush has likely already introduced Mrunal Thakur to his friends and family.

As per a report in ETimes, soon after the news of their alleged romance broke out, Mrunal Thakur followed both of Dhanush's elder sisters, Dr Karthika Karthik and Vimala Geetha, on Instagram. The two have also started following Mrunal Thakur on the social media platform, indicating that they approve of their brother's relationship with the actress.

Are Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush dating?

Despite joint appearances, Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush are yet to confirm the rumours surrounding their relationship. However, a source recently told News18 Showsha, “Yes, it’s true that they are dating. But it’s too new and they’ve no plans of making their relationship official before the public or the media. At the same time, they’re unfazed about going out and about and being spotted. Friends are truly rooting for them as they’re quite similar and compatible when it comes to their values, choices, and thoughts."

