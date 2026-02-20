FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Do Deewane Seher Mein movie review: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Mrunal Thakur's love story is simple, rooted, feel-good entertainer

Do Deewane Seher Mein is a warm, thoughtful romance that values emotional honesty over dramatic spectacle. It may not offer grand cinematic highs, and its slow-burn storytelling won’t work for everyone, but it does reflect the anxieties and tenderness of modern love with sincerity.

Simran Singh

Updated : Feb 20, 2026, 03:36 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Do Deewane Seher Mein movie review: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Mrunal Thakur's love story is simple, rooted, feel-good entertainer
Do Deewane Seher Mein
Director: Ravi Udyawar

Cast: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Mrunal Thakur, Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta

Duration: 2h 18m

Where to watchL In cinemas

Rating: 3.5 stars 

Roshni Srivastava (Mrunal Thakur), a self-doubting yet ambitious young woman, meets Shashank Sharma (Siddhant Chaturvedi), a kind-hearted man struggling with a speech impediment, affecting his confidence. Together, they navigate career pressure, family expectations and urban loneliness. How their relationship strives through hardships, with small, honest moments rather than grand gestures, forms the premise of Do Deewane Seher Mein.

First things first, Do Deewane Seher Mein is something many urban romances miss: love today rarely begins with certainty. It begins with confusion, insecurity and two people trying to look more “together” than they actually feel.

Roshni Srivastava and Shashank Sharma aren’t written as dreamy, larger-than-life lovers. They’re flawed, self-conscious and often unsure of themselves. Shashank carries a speech impediment that subtly affects how he navigates conversations and career spaces. It’s not exaggerated for sympathy, which works in the film’s favour. Meanwhile, Roshni struggles with body image and the constant inner commentary that tells her she isn’t enough. Their connection builds gradually — through awkward conversations, shared pauses and moments of unexpected honesty.

Where the film succeeds most is in portraying metro-city loneliness. It captures that strange reality of being surrounded by millions yet feeling emotionally adrift. The writing smartly reflects how modern relationships are shaped by dating apps, parental expectations, social comparison and professional pressure. There’s a lived-in authenticity to several scenes — especially the quieter ones — that feel almost documentary-like.

However, the film isn’t without its flaws. The pacing occasionally drifts, particularly in the second half, where certain conflicts feel stretched rather than evolved. A few subplots appear promising but are left underexplored, which slightly weakens the emotional payoff. At times, the narrative leans too heavily into repetition — circling around the same insecurities without always offering new insight. While the minimalistic approach is refreshing, some viewers may find the emotional beats too understated to create a lasting dramatic high.

Performance-wise, Siddhant Chaturvedi delivers a restrained and thoughtful portrayal of Shashank. He doesn’t overplay vulnerability, and that restraint gives the character credibility. That said, there are moments where his emotional breakdowns could have used more intensity to fully land. Mrunal Thakur brings sincerity and quiet strength to Roshni. She handles the character’s self-doubt with nuance, and her silent reactions often speak louder than the dialogue. Still, the script occasionally limits her arc, preventing her from fully breaking out beyond the theme of insecurity.

The supporting cast adds texture without distracting from the central pair. Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta, and Sandeepa Dhar's presence strengthens the film, though none of the secondary characters is given enough depth to leave a lasting impact.

Overall, Do Deewane Seher Mein is a warm, thoughtful romance that values emotional honesty over dramatic spectacle. It may not offer grand cinematic highs, and its slow-burn storytelling won’t work for everyone, but it does reflect the anxieties and tenderness of modern love with sincerity.

