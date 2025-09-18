Do Aishwarya Rai and Jaya Bachchan not see eye-to-eye? Her neighbour REVEALS who 'runs' Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan's house

Before Aishwarya Rai moved to Jalsa, the Bachchan house, she was Prahlad Kakkar's neighbour. Now, in the new interview, the ad guru has put all rumours to rest, stating that the actress has not moved out of her marital home.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have been married since 2007; however, for the past year, there have been constant questions about not only her status as a married woman but also her role as the 'bahu' of the Bachchan family. Ad guru Prahlad Kakkar, who is also Aishwarya Rai's mother's neighbour, in a recent interview with Vickey Lalwani, strongly condemned the rumours around Aishwarya Rai's personal life.

Has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan moved out of Jalsa?

I don't think there is any truth (to them). I live in the same building, and I know how much time Aish spends in the building, and there's a valid reason for that. Her mother is unwell. She drops her daughter off at the Ambani school, and she has to pick her up at 1 pm, so she has three hours to kill. She spends those three hours with her mother. Then she picks up her daughter and goes home," he said.

Do Aishwarya Rai and Jaya Bachchan not see eye-to-eye?

When asked if there is any truth to the reports that Aishwarya Rai and her mother-in-law, Jaya Bachchan, don't get along, Prahlad Kakkar, without denying it, doubled down, and said, "So what? She’s still the bahu of the house. She still runs the house," adding, "Everyone is saying she’s escaping from her marriage and living with her mother. But she’s only visiting her mother in the mornings while her daughter is at school. Sundays, she didn’t come. I knew she was very close to her mother and was very concerned about her. Sometimes, Abhishek also came. So what’s the big deal? Why would he come if she was running away from him?"