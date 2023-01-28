DNA Verified: Did Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul receive swanky Audi, BMW, Kawasaki bike from Salman, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni?

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul

On Monday, Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty got married to long-time beau, cricketer KL Rahul in an intimate ceremony at the actor's farmhouse in Khandala. A day after the wedding, there were reports that the newlyweds have been showered with expensive gifts, along with blessings.

As per the reports of a few media portals, Salman Khan presented the couple with a swanky Audi worth Rs 1.64 crores. Even Jackie Shroff gifted Athiya a Chopard watch worth Rs 30 lakhs. A few other reports also stated that KL Rahul received a BMW worth over Rs 2 crores from Virat Kohli, and MS Dhoni gifted him a Kawasaki bike.

However, the reports of couples receiving expensive gifts aren't true, and the family has denied it straight away. The spokesperson of Shetty gave a clarification to DNA about the same and issued a statement that reads, "All the reports published are absolutely baseless and not true about the gifts to Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, we request the press fraternity to confirm details with us before publishing such incorrect information in public domain please."

On the wedding itself when Suniel met the paparazzi along with his son Ahan Shetty and distributed sweets to them, the 61-year-old actor had confirmed that a grand reception will be held after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League 2023, sometime in June or May most likely.

Athiya and KL Rahul's wedding was a private affair with close family members and friends in attendance including celebrities such as the actress Diana Penty, Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff, Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor, and cricketers Varun Aaron and Ishant Sharma among others.

For the unversed, Athiya and Rahul have been together for more than three years. The couple, however, maintained their relationship a secret earlier before the couple made their first public appearance and posed together at the screening of Athiya's brother Ahan Shetty's debut Bollywood film Tadap in December 2021.