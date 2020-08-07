DNA Exclusive: 'You should give smaller films more love,' says Kunal Kemmu after 'Lootcase' was shunned

Actor Kunal Kemmu's 'Lootcase' release on Disney+Hotstar a few days back. The film has received much love, especially after the OTT platform shunned it during a press conference which took place nearly a month ago.

In an exclusive interview with DNA, Kunal shed light on the same topic. When we asked the actor what happened that the movie was shunned by the OTT platform, Kunal said that they 'forgot' the film was also part of a release on their platform.

He further went on to add that if a movie is a smaller film, then it deserves more love. For the uninitiated, Kunal's film 'Lootcase' was not the only movie shunned by Hotstar. They also 'forgot' to mention Vidyut Jammwal's 'Khuda Haafiz'.

Meanwhile, when talking about receiving love because the audiences want to see talent rather than a star kid, Kunal said that he was a child artist, and thus, he considers himself a part of the industry. Kunal added that he believes that talent in all forms would succeed.

Lastly, 'Lootcase' director Rajesh Krishnan revealed that Shah Rukh Khan became a part of their film because he has the closest resemblance to Kunal Kemmu, and still the idea can be shunned. Speaking on the same, Kunal added that he had no idea that SRK was part of the movie till he saw the trailer. Kunal also stated that he found it funny that he resembles Shah Rukh the closest.

Watch the whole interview here: