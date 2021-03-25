DNA Exclusive: 'The story couldn't have been possible without him,' Tahir Raj Bhasin remembers 'Chhichhore' co-star SSR

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, who essayed the role of an engineering student, 'chhichhora' Derek in Nitesh Tiwari directed hit film 'Chhichhore' starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles, is ecstatic about the film's national award honour.

In an exclusive interview with DNA after the national awards were announced, Tahir said that he got to know about the film's national award win with tons of congratulatory message from near and dear ones.

"I found out because unexpectedly my phone was flooded with congratulatory messages. It was out of the blue but it (national award) has been the cherry on the cake for the incredible journey that started two years ago. I have really been ecstatic and it's been 24 hours of non-stop congratulatory messages and video calls, celebrating with the director and members of the cast and crew," Tahir told DNA.

Recalling how he signed the film in the first meeting and sharing how it was to play Derek, Tahir said, "I remember the first day when I went in and read the script and my meeting with Nitesh Tiwari sir. I knew from the minute I read it that it was going to be special because it was a film where today's generation of college-goer would relate to it because it is about campus life and the older generation would relate to it because of the nostalgia that the film brought out. And, when I look at Derek, I definitely look at him as a turning point in the kind of parts that I have been part of. I have done the antagonists role a couple of times, but, it was for the first time I played an antagonist who was soft and emotional and a loyalist to his hotel crowd but he had to put up this hard exterior of this hostel stud. but, beneath that, there was a very mushy, soft and emotional guy and balancing both of those was what made Derek interesting to play."

When asked if he is anything like his character Derek in real-life, Tahir averred, "A lot like that. I feel all the parts that I play are some way or the other an extension of who I am because you have to tap into some reality when you portray something onscreen. I am a lot like that where there is a hidden romantic there somewhere, as and when it peeps out occasionally."

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput with whom he said the film would not have been possible, Tahir said, "I remember him as someone who was very committed to the craft, who believed in the story and, of course, while there were celebrations amongst the cast and when we were chatting amongst ourselves, it was also a moment of remembrance because there's no way this story could have been told had he not been onboard. He was very passionate about the idea that your education doesn't begin and end in the classroom and that's something I always saw him working on himself to get better, to improve. Am sure wherever he is, he is very proud today."

Recalling his college days, Tahir said that it was a carefree time of exploration. He said, "I went to Hindu College, Delhi University. It was where I discovered acting since I was part of a theatre group and I used to do street and stage theatre. I remember the time when we used to save money to go and watch a film in theatres and we would go to Kamla Nagar to eat street food. I remember it to be a very happy, carefree time of exploration."

On being asked what kind of a student he was, "a backbencher, full-on," pat came Tahir's reply as he laughed. "I wouldn't say I was a bad student. I had the acumen but it was always channelled more towards extra-curricular activities," he added.

Any suggestions or advice he would want to give students who will be sitting for the board and competitive exams this year? Tahir replied, "One of the most beautiful takeaways for me from the film was don't let other people define what success and happiness are for you. Also, it's not the result that counts but how much effort you put in! My advice to students giving exams this year is that first of all, acknowledge that it has been a hard year for everyone. So, if you are someone who has been attending online classes and tuitions, it has been difficult so be kind to yourself and give it your best. And know that while these exams are extremely important there is life, there was life before them (exams), there will be life after them. Also, it's never too late regardless of how good, bad, how average or how outstanding your results are."

On the work front, Tahir will be next seen in Loop Lapeta opposite Taapsee Pannu and Netflix's 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein'.