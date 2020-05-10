DNA Exclusive: Sophie Choudry reveals how she would celebrate Mothers' Day with 'super mom'

The coronavirus lockdown has separated many of us from our families, including our mothers. However, Sophie Choudhry is one lucky celeb who is able to spend her quarantine and Mothers' Day with her supermom. In fact, she told us all about her plans for the day.

Speaking about her special Mothers Day plans, Sophie shared, "I've managed to arrange some flowers which I know will brighten up her day because our house is usually full of flowers, and since the pandemic that is something that had stopped.

She also added, "Also since I've been learning how to bake during this lockdown, I'm making a cake that I know she will love. It's the first time I'm doing that so I hope it makes the day a little bit more special. If she lets me, I will cook her dinner too!"

"I'm so lucky to be in lockdown with my super mum! She's just been so amazing throughout this period but anyone who knows her will tell you just how much of a rockstar she is!," Sophie gushed while talking about her mommy dearest.