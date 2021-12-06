DNA Exclusive: Sara Ali Khan reacts when asked if she'll dance on 'Chaka Chak' at Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s wedding

Sara Ali Khan needs no introduction. The B-town beauty, born into the Pataudi family, is four films young and stealing the hearts of her audience with her on-screen performances as well as winning her fans on social media with her charm.

With a strong social media presence, Sara Ali Khan is undoubtedly one of the most influential star kids of recent times. However, it’s not just her filmy status that got her a huge fan base, but her relatable yet unique content that won over netizens.

Recently, when DNA caught up with her to speak about her upcoming film ‘Atrangi Re’, the trailer of which has been receiving rave reviews, we also asked her about one of the most talked-about topics these days — Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, in other words, the big fat #VicKat wedding.

While speaking about her song ‘Chaka Chaka’ from the Anand L Rai directorial ‘Atrangi Re’, we asked Sara Ali Khan that since her track is being hailed as the wedding song of the year, so, if she’ll be showing off her dance moves at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding which apparently is being called the wedding of the year?

Reacting to the question, Sara said while laughing out loud, said, "I can’t answer this question.”

Seems like no one including Sara Ali Khan is allowed to reveal any kind of details about the much-hyped wedding and we all will have to wait to see if in some leaked videos we get a glimpse of Sara showing off her killer dance moves.

Lets us remind you that before the song 'Chaka Chak had released', Sara had made an Instagram reel with Vicky Kaushal about the song's launch. The reel had gone viral on social media.

Watch it here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara is yet to announce her next project which she mentioned in the interview is not 'The Immortal Ashwathamma'.

As for #VicKat wedding, well, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif along with their families are all headed to the Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan, for the big day.