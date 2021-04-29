DNA Exclusive - Remembering Irrfan Khan: 'Life of Pi' star Suraj Sharma recalls learning 'humanity' from the late actor

It's been a year since Irrfan Khan passed away. The actor breathed his last on April 29, 2021, after a two-year-long battle with a neuroendocrine tumour. In three decades of his career in movies, Irrfan not only left an imprint in Bollywood but Hollywood as well. The actor was a part of several films that made their way to the Academy Awards too. One of the beautiful films Irrfan was a part of was Ang Lee directorial Life of Pi.

In the film, the actor was seen in the titular role of Pi and his younger version was played by then debutant Suraj Sharma. Although both didn't share screen space, Sharma got a chance to interact and spend time with Irrfan off the screen. During an exclusive interaction with DNA, the Phillauri actor was asked about Irrfan and an anecdote shared with him.

Suraj stated, "He was amazing, amazing, humble, funny, fun, intelligent, insightful, caring and had teacher spirit to him. I really was fond of him. Every conversation I had with him, he never took himself seriously, never. He was great. The things I learned from him were mostly like, humanity, 'not taking yourself seriously, taking your work very seriously, knowing what you're doing, but not putting pressure on others ever and having fun. People dream to do this stuff, so you're lucky to get to do it', that's what I learned from him."

Talking about Irrfan and his parents, Sharma went on to share, "One time, he was telling me the story about his family and he was like, 'they saw me working on these films and they said yeh sab chodo just come back and yeh sab sabzi ka kaam hai, woh karo instead, come back home type of vibe' which shows that even his family was so humble, kind, simple and supportive, it has an effect."

"Everybody who comes across these types of people has a positive effect on them. They realize that you don't have to show off, you don't have to create an ego for other people to respect you. People respect genuineness and authenticity. That honesty and genuineness are what create you, your talent is what makes you shine in this regard. It was obvious that he was, a great talent. So those are the things I learned from him," Suraj concluded.