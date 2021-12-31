DNA Exclusive: Ranveer Singh on whether Kabir Khan directed '83' will win him a National Award

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Ranveer Singh is one of the most versatile actors of recent times. In fact, in a way, he has shaped cinema as we know it today through his bold, distinct and clutter-breaking blockbuster cinematic choices.

From essaying the ambitious boy-next-door in 'Band Baaja Baarat' to the passionate lover in 'Ram Leela', from playing the fierce Bajirao in 'Bajirao Mastani' to leaving audiences impressed with his Alauddin Khilji act in 'Padmaavat', to the aspiring rap star in 'Gully Boy' and to now essaying the iconic, living legend Kapil Dev in '83', Ranveer has wowed everyone with his shape-shifting, chameleon-like artistry film after film and left no stone unturned in proving himself to be the most bankable actors of today's times.

And while he has been a part of several commercially successful and critically-acclaimed films, a National Award is something that is still not in his bag.

So, during an exclusive conversation about '83', we at DNA asked Ranveer Singh if the unanimous love for the film and the positive reactions from the audience as well as the critics, would go all the way to win him a National Award, he said, "I have been hearing that a lot. Now we have social media...you can receive what people are echoing through social media, and I'm hearing a lot of it. I do take stock of everything that everyone's said. For 83 a lot of people are saying this and I would be very welcoming and humbled if it were to happen."

Ranveer added, "Having said that, there have been instances in the past where I thought I was in the running or where I could have been a candidate but it didn't happen. After that, I went into a kind of evaluation where I started detaching myself from the result of things. I started attaching value and focussing on the process."

He further said, "So, if I do win awards, I will most humbly accept them and channel them into motivational energy to go forth and do more, improve and excel in my endeavours that are to follow. An award is basically a pat on the back by someone in a position of authority who is saying 'hey! you did a good job'. So, I will be most humbly, with my head bowed down, be welcoming of this kind of encouragement, recognition and appreciation. And, I'll convert it into motivation to go out there and do better."

"But as I said, I have evolved into believing that the process is the prize. So, the fact that i get to be an actor, that I get to play these amazing characters and be a part of these amazing films, for me that itself is the prize," he signed off.