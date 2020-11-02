Headlines

DNA Exclusive - Manoj Bajpayee is the reason I did 'Basanti': Karishma Tanna on 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' song

Karishma Tanna won hearts with her dance moves and expressions in the song 'Basanti' from 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'.

Latest News

Aishwarya Vasudevan

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 02:10 PM IST

Karishma Tanna who started her acting journey with television forayed into Bollywood back in 2005. She was also seen in a brief role alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in Sanju. Recently, Karishma danced along with Manoj Bajpayee in the upcoming film, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari co-starring Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh. During an exclusive interaction with DNA, Karishma shared her experience of shaking her leg on 'Basanti' song.

Tanna stated, "I consider it my honour and blessing to share screen space, even if it's just for a dance number, with the multitalented Manoj sir. It was an outstanding experience of working with him, better than what I imagined it to be. There is so much to learn from him, he is so full of talent, it's unbelievable. The reasons I did the song - one for the melody of the song and two for Manoj sir."

'Basanti' song is sung by Payal Dev and Danish Sabri. The music is composed by Javed - Mohsin, while the lyrics are penned by Danish Sabri. Vijay Ganguly choreographed the dance number. 

Meanwhile, Karishma will next be seen in Lahore Confidential. Earlier this year, she was declared the winner at Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 reality show hosted by Rohit Shetty.

Karishma has participated in several reality shows including Bigg Boss 8, Nach Baliye 7, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 to name a few. The actor also played one of the leading roles in the popular supernatural show, Naagin 3.

