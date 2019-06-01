DNA EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif opens up about walking out of 'Street Dancer 3D', says 'Bharat was too special to let go'

Katrina Kaif has been busy promoting her Eid release Bharat. Starring Salman Khan in the lead role, the movie is slated to release in theatres within four days. For the uninitiated, Katrina Kaif stepped into the film after Priyanka Chopra walked out of the project.

Katrina Kaif, who was going to begin shooting for Street Dancer 3D with Varun Dhawan (the movie was called 3, a dance film at that time), had to choose between that movie or Bharat with Salman Khan. The actress then made her decision and opted for Bharat.

Talking in depth about the project, Katrina told us exclusively, "The date clash happened when Bharat was already 80 percent shot. It just became evident that to do justice to Street Dancer 3D, I would have let to go of something from Bharat. Maybe I couldn't shoot the extra work and give attention. So I took my call. I'm happy with my decision."

"Also Bharat was too special of a film for me to let anything go completely unfinished. I'm happy, because you don't get a chance to do something like this time and again," said the actress, last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, adding, "Me and Varun are very good friends. We chat all the time. We'll get a chance to do something, something different and right."

Talking about ageing on screen, Katrina also happened to mention, "I'm ageing in Bharat, and I really enjoyed it. For me, the age 60 was one of the most challenging part. We had a company called Millenium who came from UK and they did the special effect and ageing. We did three days of look tests - with trial-and-error. The film is an emotional journey so we wanted to make it look as real as possible. We didn't want to pull the audiences' attention away from the characters. Sometimes I've seen ageing done in a way that it distracts you. I am so happy with the way the look in Bharat came out. I felt right when I got up and be in the look. The mindset also mattered."

Watch the exclusive video here:

After Katrina Kaif's exit, Varun Dhawan's ABCD 2 co-star Shraddha Kapoor stepped in for Street Dancer 3D. The actors are still shooting for the film. Even if not for Street Dancer 3D, Varun and Katrina might appear in Bharat since the young actor has a cameo in the film. Meanwhile Katrina Kaif, after Bharat promotions, would begin shooting for Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. The movie reunites her with Akshay Kumar after nine long years.