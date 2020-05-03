DNA Exclusive: Irrfan Khan was very fine human, thoroughly professional & lively, says 'Piku' AD Avitesh Shrivastava

Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020, but the loss is still difficult to sink in for many in the industry. We caught up with Avitesh Shrivastava post his single 'Yaadein's release. For the uninitiated, he is an aspiring actor who has been switching between singing and working towards his passion for acting. He was also an AD on Irrfan, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan's film 'Piku'. Speaking about his experience with Irrfan, Avitesh called the late actor lively, thorough professional and a very nice human being.

Here are some excerpts from the interview:

How did the concept of Yaadein come up?

Yaadein is a song on love and remembrance.

Was it recorded before lockdown and slated for a release some other time?

Yes, it was recorded and shot before lockdown. It was slated for release after Valentine's however I guess the best release time came in quarantine where the song was best suited as people are far away from their loved ones, The song gives hope that distance n separation means nothing when someone means everything.

How are you spending your lockdown?

I'm utilizing the time very productively and staying positive and spreading hope and positivity around by doing live chats, learning how to cook as my mom is a great cook, working on my music and composing n writing more songs.

You were an AD on Piku. Any memories of Irrfan Khan?

I have great memories of Irrfan sir, a very fine human being, a thorough professional and full of a live person who excelled as an actor. It's a very big loss for the industry worldwide.

Aspiring to be an actor while having a background in the music world, has it been a difficult journey?

As the music comes naturally from dad, acting comes naturally from mom too, I'm learning from her. I have been getting lots of offers for acting however I'm waiting for the right time and script

It appears that Amitabh Bachchan is quite close to you and your family. Has he been almost like a godfather to you?

Amit uncle had a very special bond with my father and always had fun moments and broke out in loud laughter whenever they used to meet, their bond was something else, I used to see my dad happiest with him. I have known him from a young age and shared a special bond with him, after my father's death his support has always been there. He is my Godfather and whatever I compose and sing, I share it with him for his advice. He is a strong support system for us.

What's next for you?

I'm still working towards finalizing the next songs to be released, which will be possible after the lockdown opens. It is very important to make use of this time positively and to put it to the best use. I am keeping myself busy with composing, learning some cooking, watching Netflix and reading. Wish and hope that everyone stays safe, stays home and are taking care of themselves and their loved ones.