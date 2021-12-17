DNA Exclusive: 'I'm hoping to get meatier roles to play,' says 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' actress Vaani Kapoor

The bubbly charmer Vaani Kapoor made her impressive debut with 'Shudh Desi Romance' opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, and Parineeti Chopra. However, for the next few years, we didn't see much of her and the debacle of 'Befikre' was a red mark on her report card. Kapoor made an appearance in 2019's action blockbuster 'War,' but still, Vaani needed that one-lucky break to show her true potential. Last week's released rom-com 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' finally gave her that chance, and her character of Maanvi Brar is the talk-of-the-town. In an exclusive conversation, Vaani discussed the film's reception, her character, and her career graph, let's get started.

Q: What was your first reaction when you were offered 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui?'

A: I was completely blown away by the script. Nothing like this has been done before, and these are (such) subjects and stories that ought to be told. It's a privilege to be a part of a film like this. When a filmmaker like Gattu (Abhishek Kapoor), an actor like Ayushmann Khurrana are backing it, you know that sensibilities are in place, and they will make a film responsibly, with the utmost sensitivity, and earnestness. So, I saw it as a great opportunity, to be a part of a film, which has such an incredible message.

Q: What were the reactions of your friends and family, when they got to know about your role?

A: My family was really happy, they felt proud about the fact that I've been a part of such a film, and it was interesting for them too. They are very supportive, broad-minded, and they have a progressive mindset. I didn't have to deal with any conflicting thoughts or opinions of my loved ones.

Q: Comedy is difficult, and serving it with knowledge is a nightmare. What are your thoughts about it?

A: The credit goes to Abhishek. The way he has packaged the film... in an entertaining manner, addressed the issue without sounding too preachy.... and that's something very difficult to deliver. He made a film that is appealing to every member of the audience. Then, Ayushmann did a commendable job. Even though I was playing the trans-girl in the film, he brought so much value to his part, to Maanvi's life, to the love story. Undoubtedly, he's the best actor we have in our industry, who inspires with his films selection, choice of roles, and justifying it fearlessly and responsibly. The credit goes to them for making a film that gives the audience a message, that they can contemplate about it.

Q: Were there any second thoughts or even the slightest of doubt regarding the film or your character?

A: Nahi yaar...itna confidence tha mujhe apne director pe (No, I had faith in my director). I think he's somebody who comes with certain experience. He's someone who has clarity about the theme and the film. After I read the script, I spoke to him, and he explained to me the treatment, the tone of the film, and the character... which was very refreshing, to be honest. Such kind of (transparency) made me confident, to do sign. You know that we are in-sync and heading in the same direction.

Q: We interviewed Abhishek and he said that no other actress would have said 'yes' to the film, as they would have taken brands commitments, audience reactions, and other factors into consideration. Do you think that CSK, will bring a major change in your life?

A: I hope people can see me as an actor, as somebody who has performed well. So yes, I am hoping to get more opportunities, where I can showcase my talent and I could get more content-driven, fleshed-out, meatier parts to play in the future. I just wish that filmmakers would come up with some interesting parts for me to play (laughs). Right now, I am just grateful to people for showering love to my performance.

Q: Not only as an actor but also as an audience, are you glad about a film that highlights a burning issue in a sensitive and entertaining manner?

A: I'm really happy... I've seen my film 3-4 times, and every time I see it, I feel like there's something so wonderful about it. The film has many takeaway factors in it. I feel that it's a must-watch for everyone, irrespective of age, gender, or any other conditioning. The film appeals to everybody. It has entertainment with a social message, without being preachy. CSK talks about inclusivity, and that's something really important to address.

Q: Does anyone from the LGBTQ community approach you and share thoughts about your role?

A: Actually, I did (exclaims happily), Miss Trans Global, she posted how amazingly I portrayed the character on her social media. Simran Sahani, the one who shared the idea with Gattu, has two trans-daughters. I met them, and they were extremely happy with the fact that how it shaped up, and how much Maanvi resonate with them. So, my biggest feedback is coming from the community itself.

Q: Please share your mental and physical preparation for Maanvi Brar?

A: You know the most difficult preparation (for such a character) is of your mind. How do perceive it, and how do you want to translate it with your emotions and dialogues... the way you talk, and the way you want to act. So, I think that emotional and mental understanding was crucial. That's why I spoke to multiple people from the community. I dig up interviews, shows, documentaries, films and every other source that could give me some knowledge, or an element that I could incorporate in Maanvi. At last, everything boils down to the fact that you want to play a character with honesty. I had pressurised myself, I wanted to go the right way and... I didn't want to make it a lie, even for a single moment. So, I think if you emphasise to an extent, then you can translate that into your performance.

Q: In the film, Ayushmann takes a eunuch on a coffee date. So, have you met anyone from the community personally, just to delve deeper into your character?

A: We were in the midst of lockdown and we were not supposed to meet people. Even during the shoot, we were living in a bio-bubble ourselves. While filming in Chandigarh, it was only from shoot to hotel, and vice-versa. So, I couldn't meet anyone physically, and it wouldn't be ideal to do so, but I had many video calls and tried to learn as much as I can do through those calls.

Q: Tell us about your next project 'Shamshera?'

A: 'Shamshera' has been an incredible journey for me. It's a period drama film, and I have not done anything like that before. The movie will be coming out in March (2022), and this will be the first time, I'll be sharing the screen with Ranbir (Kapoor) and Sanjay Dutt sir.