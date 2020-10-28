DNA Exclusive- He trapped me, could have been raped, killed: Ameesha Patel on feeling unsafe during Bihar campaign trail

Ameesha Patel was reacting to an audio clip that has reportedly gone viral. In the audio clip, Ameesha Patel is heard describing how unsafe she felt while on the campaign trail in Bihar.

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel has said she feared for her life when she was in Bihar recently campaigning for an LJP candidate in the assembly election.

In an exclusive chat with DNA, Ameesha opened up about the incident and said, "All I can say is I went as a guest for Dr Prakash Chandra, he is an awful man, he blackmails and threatens and treated and my team very badly and misbehaved and even as I arrived back last evening in Mumbai he started sending threatening calls and messages to speak highly of him as I had been honest about my terrible experience with him on October 26."

What else did Ameesha say?

"He threatened me to play along with him while campaigning 3 hours from Patna. I had an evening flight to catch the same day but he didn’t allow me to catch it instead kept me in the village and threatened to leave me there if I didn’t agree and go along."

She further added, "He blackmailed me even last night that take money into your account and say nice things about me. I had to just say yes yes and put the phone down as he was calling all my staff and office people all day and begging to talk to me and threatening as well."

Ameesha Patel was reacting to an audio clip that has reportedly gone viral. In the audio clip, Ameesha Patel is heard describing how unsafe she felt while on the campaign trail in Bihar. DNA cannot independently verify the authenticity of the audio clip.

However, Ameesha said, "His staff is non stop calling today. I have instructed all my team to just politely say yes yes to his people and hang up as he is a real thug and he behaved like a Gunda. It was a nightmare. I was so scared for my life and from the team of people that were with me that I had no choice but to quietly play along till I safely reached Bombay."

Ameesha said that she has spoken her truth and "this man deserves to be punished".

She said, "I have said what I have to say as I feel the truth needs to be known about these people. It was a nasty experience. He misused my presence. I could have been raped and killed. He provided no security and there was madness. My car was surrounded at all times by his people and would refuse to let my car move till I didn’t do as he said. He trapped me and put my life in danger. I have done my job by letting the world know the truth."

Ameesha ended her chat with us by saying, "Yes women like us who work are always in danger with these thug men and it's very important for them to know they can’t get away with it so I have decided to speak and let the world know."

So far, the leader has denied the allegations. We tried contacting him as well but couldn't reach out. The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' star hasn't filed any formal complaint against the leader so far.

(This is a developing story. We will update it after Prakash Chandra, who is contesting from Obra assembly seat, reacts to the allegations)