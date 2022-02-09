DNA Exclusive: Ananya Panday reveals how 'Gehraiyaan' has helped her change as a person, evolve as an actor

Director Shakun Batra's urban and complex love story 'Gehraiyaan' starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa is one of the most talked-about films of recent times. All set for an OTT released, the film will stream on Amazon Prime Video from February 11.

In the meantime, we caught up with Ananya Panday for a quick tête-à-tête wherein she spoke about how 'Gehraiyaan' has helped her evolve as a person and actor and more. Read on.

During an exclusive chat with DNA, when Ananya Panday was asked about how filming 'Gehraiyaan' and playing an intense character such as Tia been cathartic, she elaborated, "Tia is pretty similar to how I am as a person. So, she shares a lot of traits that I have. For example, she's loving and dependent on Zain (Siddhant) in her relationship, she's innocent and she sees the goof in people. But, she also has this side where she's a little insecure and has her own set of trust issues and all. A lot of that is how Ananya is as well. I also have certain of these qualities."

Ananya added, "So, I think when you are playing something so similar to yourself, when you are kind of showing your vulnerable side in front of the camera, it gets a little scary sometimes because that's something you try to do, you try and protect yourself. At least I am that kind of a person. Even though I'm so emotional I don't like other people seeing that side of me. So, I think that can be a little scary sometimes. But once I got over that fear and once I let go and completely surrendered to the film and Shakun, it just felt cathartic in a way, I felt much lighter. Maybe I fixed some issues that I didn't even know I had by just letting go."

When asked what does she do or rather how she reacts when she feels emotional vulnerable, Ananya replied, "Honestly, I feel like I'm the kind of person who hold it in for a really long time. I don't react immediately and then it just comes out some other time, completely unrelated. It could come out after a few days or a week and I think I'm reacting to something small but it's actually a buold up of something I've probably not let out.

Talking about whether 'Gehraiyaan' has helped her evolve emotionally and professionally, Ananya told DNA, "Definelty, over the past two years that we've shot this film I've grown-up as a person and changed a lot as an actor as well. I'm extremely lucky that so early on in my career I got to play this part because it definitely changed something inside me. I feel the difference as a person as well just in terms of my outlook towards life and relationships. Now, I'm more open to different ideas and am more accepting of other people as well. That is a huge difference in my life now.

She added, "Even in terms of an actor I feel like Shakun really helped me find my process with this film because before this I was just kind of having fun and I was going with the flow and I wanted to be an actor so badly that I was just making the most of the opportunities and having a good time. Those were the kind of films where I couple do that. But, Shakum=n really helped me streamline my ideas and figure out what my process as an actor could be like. He taught me so many things."

This is the first collaboration of Ananya Panday with Shakun Batra, Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa with 'Gehraiyaan'. the film releases on 11 February. Apart from that, Ananya is all set to make her pan India debut with like her alongside Vijay Deverakonda and she is also going to start her prep for 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' which is again with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.