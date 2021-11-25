DNA Exclusive! Aayush Sharma talks about Salman Khan the brother-in-law vs the superstar on 'Antim' sets

Actor Aayush Sharma, who will be seen essaying the role of a dreaded gangster Rahuliyaa in his second outing 'Antim: The Final Truth', in a freewheeling conversation with DNA, opened up about starring in a film opposite superstar Salman Khan who also happens to be his brother-in-law.

Playing the villain in 'Antim'

Speaking to DNA about whether playing an antagonist in his second film was a risk worth taking, Aayush Sharm said, "Indeed. I think, see when you think from an actor's point of view when you are in the film where Salman Khan who is a huge star is there, you know there is going to be an audience expansion. It's a dream platform for any actor." He added, "It's not important for me to be a protagonist in all the films and have limited audience growth. If I can have this huge audience as the antagonist, people will get to see my work, thanks to his presence."

The pressure of being in a Salman Khan film

Talking about the pressure of being in a Salman Khan considering his massive fan following and skyrocketing expectations from his movies, Aayush said, "There's no pressure. Even when we started the journey of Antim, we knew this is a very different film. It's a stark contrast from what Salman Bhai has done in his previous films. This film is not on a scale that is larger than life. We couldn't add grandeur to this film, because the moment we did that, we would lose the essence of the story and the characters. We knew that at this point we want people to come and see a new Salman Bhai and to see a new, different me. More importantly, even for Salman Bhai's fans, it is going to be a treat to watch. By the end of it, he is doing something different. He is not Chulbul Pandey of Dabangg, he is not Radhe, he is Rajveer which is different from all the cop movie he has done."

Shooting action sequences with superstar Salman Khan

Shedding light on shooting action sequences with Salman Khan, Aayush told DNA, "Salman bhai believes that till the time antagonist is not the big character, it is not fun in fight sequences. There was a three-day discussion on what the climax of the action sequence will be like. I was very nervous back in the day. I remember not sleeping the night because I have to take off my shirt. And I thought 'this will the biggest opportunity of doing a body shot with the man who invented bodybuilding in Bollywood'. And I am like, it's like something different. It was a dream to be doing those sequences with him."

Elaborating on how nervous he was when he got to know he was to star opposite Salman Khan, Aayush said, "Initially, I just got scared. I never thought that I would be in a film with him. And here I am in the second film, I am opposite to a superstar. I didn't know how I will be able to act infront of him, or I will be able to do it or not. It is a dream come true to work with him." He added, "But I was also hoping I don’t let him down or people don't question his judgement of taking me in this movie. That was my biggest reservation."

Aayush further said, "I remember, at that point of time, I had those reservations that I don't think I would be able to deliver. I have not proven anything as an actor and now I am facing you (Salman Khan) and I don’t know how to do this. And I hope people don’t question your judgement of taking me into this film. And he was really sweet at that point of time. He told me that you need to do this film, and I believe in you. He said 'I trust you and you have to do this because if you need to grab eyeballs, you need to do it with your own work'. So, I am just grateful today. I was very apprehensive and scared but now I am very grateful that this opportunity came my way."

Salman Khan the brother-in-law vs the superstar on sets

Talking about how different Salman Khan is as a brother-in-law and as a co-star on sets, Aayush said, "He is just very professional on set. At home, there's a lot of comfort, there's no work stress, so we discuss anything under the sun. He is somebody who is always there. It's always a learning experience when he is around. But, onset, it was very professional."

Sharing an anecdote, Aayush elaborated further and said, "I remember my first time when I went on the sets of ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ as an assistant, the first lesson he gave me was that you need to go to every technician and actor on the set and introduce yourself as the new assistant director but do not say that you are related to me. He said you have to go there and work like a normal assistant director. I think, since then he kept it like that, that once you are on set, you have to be very professional."

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer 'Antim: The Final Truth' will be out in cinemas on November 26.