DNA Exclusive! 'Haven't eaten roti for 3 years': Aayush Sharma on his physical transformation for 'Antim'

Headlines

'Cannot always get what you want..Virat, MSD were...': Rohit Sharma takes on captaincy challenge

'Unko Modi pe itna bharosa hai...': PM Modi takes dig at Ashok Gehlot over absence at Jodhpur govt function

ODI World Cup 2023: BCCI secretary Jay Shah announces free drinking water for spectators during tournament

OnePlus 11R 5G launched in India at Rs 45,999, to go on sale at Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023

France fights major bedbug outbreak with Paris 2024 Olympics just months away

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Cannot always get what you want..Virat, MSD were...': Rohit Sharma takes on captaincy challenge

'Unko Modi pe itna bharosa hai...': PM Modi takes dig at Ashok Gehlot over absence at Jodhpur govt function

ODI World Cup 2023: BCCI secretary Jay Shah announces free drinking water for spectators during tournament

Drink seven vegetable juices to burn belly fat

Pakistani cricketers who fell in love with Indian actresses

10 best foods for diabetes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Sikkim Flash Flood: 14 dead, 102 missing, 20,000 affected; rescue operations underway, PM calls CM

J&K: Water-Zorbing adds thrill to Srinagar's Dal Lake experience, draws throngs of tourists

Weather Update: Several Indian states brace for heavy rainfall; Kerala, Odisha, Sikkim on alert

Meet actor who was once a tailor, lost his wife at 20, became a superstar in Bollywood

Meet actress who left films to become emotional intelligence coach, once worked with Aamir, Kajol, Saif, now is...

Bollywood's 'most flop' actor gave nearly 200 flops, 33 of them in a row, still a big star; not Akshay, Govinda, Ajay

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

DNA Exclusive! 'Haven't eaten roti for 3 years': Aayush Sharma on his physical transformation for 'Antim'

"I used to eat about 24 eggs a day, 400 grams of chicken, and 300 grams of rice," Aayush Sharma told DNA.

article-main
Latest News

Mugdha Kapoor Safaya

Updated: Nov 25, 2021, 11:01 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Taking the challenge of portraying an antagonist in his second film, actor Aayush Sharma has been making headlines for his phenomenal transformation ever since the first look of his character Rahuliyaa from the upcoming film 'Antim: The Final Truth' was released. The actor inhabited the nuances of a rooted character from the interiors of Maharashtra and brought Rahuliya, the Bhai of Pune to screen. 

And now, with the film all set to hit the theatres on November 26, Aayush Sharma is leaving no stone unturned in promoting the flick that has created an immense buzz amongst the audience owing to the drastic physical transformation of Aayush Sharma as the deadly, menacing gangster along with the much-awaited face-off sequences with his superstar brother-in-law Salman Khan, who plays a Sikh cop in the film.

Recently, we at DNA caught up with Aayush and spoke at length about his phenomenal transformation, him playing a negative character in his second film and more in an exclusive tete-a-tete. 

When asked about his transformation from the lean, guy-next-door in 'LoveYatri' to the bulked-up dreaded gangster in 'Antim: The Final Truth', Aayush told DNA, "It was 3 years of constant training and lots of eating. I had to eat a lot. I am a very lean guy. It's very difficult for me to put on weight. And when we decided that we are going to do this film, I realised I have to put on a lot of weight and muscles. I realised I have to look very big on-screen, like a believable gangster. The first year was about heavy lifting, deadlift, and squats, and bench press, and etc. In the second year, my trainer wanted me to train with professional body-building athletes because he wanted me to have the competitive spirit of training like them. And the third year, he started cutting me down, getting those packs." 

"Overall, I think what was irritating was the eating bit. I used to eat about 24 eggs a day, 400 grams of chicken, and 300 grams of rice which was bifurcated into six meals. And I think, I lost the taste even before the corona happened. I don’t remember what food used to taste like," he added. "Everything was in proportion. Water had to be measured. I couldn't really have a lot of sweets. I haven't eaten roti for three years," Aayush said. 

Talking about having any reservations he had prior to getting on board to essay a negative character in his second film, Aayush Sharma told DNA, "Initially, I felt it was a dark character. I remember, at one given point in time, my mother, when she got to know what I was working on, she had said 'I don't want to walk on the streets and hear people saying you are villain's mother'." But, I knew that this is the character that I require as an actor. I felt that it is very important for me to do this role because it will really open up my horizons as an actor."

Sharing about his learning g experiences playing the hero in his first film and the antagonist in his second, Aayush quipped, "As an actor, every scene that you do is a learning experience. Sometimes, we think that we might have done a great job that day after the shoot, but when you go back home or when you see the video, you are like 'this is not as good as we thought it is'. Somewhere, there is a lot of anxious energy as an actor, but by the end of it, you trust the director's vision and you see that he/she has done brilliantly."

"I think, my takeaway from both films is that I am just a student of acting. I am learning, I am grabbing, there will be mistakes, there will be some delightful moments but it’s a journey of just learning and of acting. And I think I won't ever say that I am an actor, I will always say I am a student of acting," Aayush Sharma concluded.  

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Nobel Prize 2023 in Chemistry awarded to Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus, Alexei Ekimov for discovery of quantum dots

India’s first captain who rejected offer from Arsenal FC to study MBBS: Meet forgotten football legend

Only active Indian cricketer in ICC's Top 10 All-time ODI Batting Rankings is...

7th Pay Commission: Centre may grant employees, pensioners 3% DA hike ahead of Navratri on this date

Yamaha FZ-S FI V4 gets two new colour options, priced at Rs 1.28 lakh

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE