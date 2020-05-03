DJ Bravo tells Sunny Leone he's working on a song on MS Dhoni

DJ Bravo made a huge announcement to Sunny Leone on her lockdown show, 'Lockdown with Sunny'. He confirmed working on a song on cricket legend MS Dhoni. He further revealed the name of the song, and it is not what you expected.

Dwayne whose latest song 'We Not Giving Up' is ruling the music charts, revealed that he is now working on another song titled 'Number 7'. "I'm working on a song named Number 7. It is a special song which is for M.S. Dhoni only. I am gonna write this song based on his career, his achievement, love that we all cricketers have for him, so the title of the song is Number 7," he said.

"He (Dhoni) is such a fun human being, he is so positive and I had a great time talking to him on my show. His positive attitude makes you smile during these sad times," Sunny Leone said.

On the show, Sunny and Dwayne spoke about working out in the middle of lockdown, how Dwayne is missing his son who stays in Atlanta and how he will visit him as soon as the lockdown is over. They also did some fun dance moves on the Corona song, spoke about their love for food and so on.