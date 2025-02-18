DJ Aqeel was married to Sussanne Khan's elder sister Farah Khan Ali for 24 years from 1999 to 2023. Sussanne Khan was married to Hrithik Roshan for 14 years from 2000 to 2014.

Famous DJ and composer DJ Aqeel tied the knot with veteran actor Sanjay Khan's daughter Farah Khan Ali in 1999. The ex-couple announced their separation in 2021 and got officially divorced in 2023. They have been co-parenting their two children, a son Azaan Ali and a daughter Fizaa Ali.

DJ Aqeel's ex sister-in-law and Farah's younger sister Sussanne Khan had tied the knot with superstar Hrithik Roshan in 2000. Sussanne and Hrithik's divorce was finalised in 2014. After their separation, the ex-couple has been co-parenting their two sons Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan.

In a recent interview with the famous YouTuber Siddharth Kannan, DJ Aqeel opened up about his relationship with Sussanne and Hrithik. He said, "Sussanne is like my sister, ties me rakhi every year, and we have been hanging out with each since years. I am close to Hrithik too, but ofcouse, Sussanne is more closer."

Since Aqeel and Farah and Sussanne and Hrithik were going through a troubled marriage at the same time, he was asked if both the couples discussed their problems with each other. Aqeel answered, "They (Sussanne and Hrithik) never discussed their problem with us. They had their issues, we had our issues. I knew they were going through all the problems and tension but I didn't want to interfere because I thought I had enough things to deal of my own."

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan are now dating actors Saba Azad and Arslan Goni respectively. The two couples are often spotted partying together in photos and videos, which go viral on social media.