DJ Aqeel opened up about private Bollywood parties and how celebs used to dance and drink all night before the social media existed.

Popular DJ artiste, DJ Aqeel opened up about Bollywood parties and how the biggest of stars would enjoy and dance like there's no tomorrow before the era of social media. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Aqeel said that Bollywood parties intrigued fans about what and when their favourite actors unite for a night of fun, food and dancing.

DJ Aqeel recalled his career and said that he got my first gig at JW Marriot’s Enigma. Until this, he was only playing at private parties. Speaking about the wild private parties, he said that actors, including Abhishek Bachchan and Salman Khan, used to party together. "The club used to have all hotshots: Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Hrithik Roshan, John Abraham, Dino Morea, you name it, all of them used to be there. Both Senior and Junior Bachchan used to party together. With no camera, they used to have a great time," he said.

Aqeel said how the rise of social media has killed the culture of private parties. "Now they are scared to enter a club because every second person wants to take pictures with them. They disturb them. There is no peace of mind. There used to be no stress. They used to come, drink and party. In their songs, they used to do their moves," he said, adding that stars used to dance to all hero songs: Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan.

DJ Aqeel further revealed that the parties used to be at a bungalow, home, or yacht. "At home parties, the clients used to be very particular about ‘wire nahi dikhna chahiye.’ For that, we had to come about three hours before the party and set things up. I used to play non-stop for hours," he added.

Highlighting the 'wild' parties, Aqeel said, "House parties used to be cool. Very wild. I mean there were no lights, camera, just action. They used to have a good time. Masti karte the. If there is no camera at all to capture anything, people would just drink and have fun." He concluded that celebrities these days don’t step out, because social media didn’t exist.

