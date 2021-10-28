'Diwali arrives early at Mannat': Delighted netizens share emotional messages as Aryan Khan gets bail

As the news of Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan's bail broke out, fans and netizens could not contain their happiness. Many could not believe that what they had been praying for, for so long had finally come true.

Fans and well-wishers took to Twitter, the microblogging site to express their feelings towards Aryan Khan's release from jail.

Many simply went ahead and congratulated father Shah Rukh Khan while others went down memory lane and shared SRK and Aryan's old pictures. Some even compared them to the file 'Lion King' where Shah Rukh Khan voiced the character of Mufasa snd Aryan Khan dubbed Simba.

Others just shared memes expressing what they really feel:

A Twitter user @sonijameel shared a clip of actor Raaj Kumar from an old film where he is seen telling a policeman that he has his bail with him and an arrest warrant for the policeman referring to the current situation with Sameer Wankhede.

Aryan khan to sameer wankhede, after bail .. pic.twitter.com/G2DsdUpsPC

Many went ahead and shared a clip from Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Raees' where the orders his release in the film and he manages to get out of jail, again comparing his situation to Aryan's.

Aryan Khan granted bail , this is how SRKians muct be feeling today : pic.twitter.com/xSnlU2NTpi — αdil (@ixadilx) October 28, 2021

While many fans rejoiced the bail of Aryan Khan, there were many who weren't happy with the court order.