Diwali 2022: Uunchai stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa celebrate auspicious festival

File photo

Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and Danny Denzongpa, the actors in the upcoming movie Uunchai, have been generating a lot of excitement around the globe. Recent pictures show celebrities carrying fuljhadis to celebrate Diwali in 2022 while smiling and having fun.

Check out the photos here:

Uunchai’s first look showed Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani trekking in the Himalayas with Mount Everest standing tall in the background. The tagline at the top of the teaser poster reads - Friendship was their only motivation. The outed tagline, hints at friendship being the backbone of the film.

Uunchai is Rajshri’s 60th film production. The iconic production house celebrates its 75th anniversary this year with Sooraj R. Barjatya’s 7th directorial venture. Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Late Rajkumar Barjatya and Ajit Kumar Barjatya of Rajshri have joined forces with Mahaveer Jain of Mahaveer Jain Films and Natasha Malpani Oswal of Boundless Media as producers for this ambitious project.

Rajshri has always made films with tremendous scale and visual grandeur. The breathtaking visuals of the Himalayas on the teaser poster are intriguing and exciting and promise to give us a grand spectacle similar to Sooraj R. Barjatya’s earlier films. Uunchai, one of this year’s most awaited films, will be in a theatre near you on 11.11.22.