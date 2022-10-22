Search icon
Diwali 2022: Suhana Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Bhumi Pednekar's bash

Suhana Khan, Patralekhaa, Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh, Aaryan Khan and many other celebs were seen attending the Diwali 2022 bash.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 01:01 PM IST

Bollywood stars have had a hectic week with back-to-back Diwali celebrations. Yesterday, a  Diwali party was hosted by Bhumi Pednekar. The actress, who has several upcoming film releases, took time out of her busy schedule on Friday night to host a Diwali party for her celebrity pals in Mumbai. 

Suhana Khan, Patralekhaa, Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh, Aaryan Khan and many other celebs were seen attending the bash. 

Samiksha Pednekar, Bhumi's sister, was with her and looked equally lovely in a silver lehenga. The sisters waved to the photographers waiting outside the event. 

In 2015, Bhumi Pednekar made her Bollywood debut in the romantic comedy Dum Laga Ke Haisha, in which Ayushmann Khurrana also starred. Her most recent appearance was in the Akshay Kumar-starrer Raksha Bandhan. The Lady Killer, starring Arjun Kapoor and Bheed alongside Rajkummar Rao, and Govinda Naam Mera, costarring Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani, will follow. Alongside Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh, she will also appear in the Meri Patni Ka remake. 

She has appeared in movies including Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, in which she co-stars with Akshay Kumar, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, and a piece of Netflix's Lust Stories that was directed by Zoya Akhtar. Among others, she appeared in Sonchiriya, Saand Ki Aankh, Bala, and Pati Patni Aur Woh. 

 

 

