Diwali 2022: Suhana Khan, Nysa Devgn look sizzling hot as they twin in golden ethnic wear

Photo credit: Instagram

At Bhumi Pednekar's Diwali party on Friday, a number of famous starkids had a great time. At the party, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan posed together and had a great time.

Suhana Khan was dressed in a golden saree with sequins. She added drop earrings to her ensemble and wore her hair loosely pulled back in a ponytail. Nysa let her hair fall freely on her shoulders and dressed in a golden lehenga with matching jewellery for the celebration.

Shah Rukh Khan is stunned by her daughter Suhana Khan's latest Instagram post. Jr Khan took the internet down by dropping a carousel post in which she looked mesmerising in a sequinned beige saree, paired with a spaghetti-strap blouse. Suhana shared the photos and tagged designer Manish Malhotra in the post. Without writing anything in the caption, Suhana dropped the photos with yellow heart emojis.

As soon as Suhana shared the post, Shah Rukh Khan praised his daughter's look, and he was astonished by the way Suhana donned the saree. The Pathaan star wrote, "The speed at which they grow up, defies the laws of time….so elegant & graceful ( did u tie the saree urself??!!)" Suhana replied him back and revealed that mother Gauri Khan helped her, "@iamsrk love youuu...uhh no @gaurikhan did it for me." Even Gauri Khan reacted to Jr Khan's look and added, "Sarees are so timeless."

READ: Suhana Khan brutally trolled for her 'uncomfortable' walk in saree at Diwali bash, netizens say 'robot lag rahi hai'

Suhana Khan attended the Diwali bash at Manish Malhotra's house on the night of Thursday, October 20 in a shimmery saree and looked exquisite in her outfit. Though the star kid was trolled for the way she walked from her car to the fashion designer's home.