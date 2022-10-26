Diwali 2022: Nick Jonas drops adorable photos with wife Priyanka Chopra, daughter Malti Marie

Nick Jonas/Instagram

For Diwali, Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas celebrated privately with their loved ones. Nick shared images from the celebrations with their baby daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, on Instagram on Wednesday (IST). The family looked stunning in their ethnic attire for the occasion; even Malti matched with her mother in a beautiful traditional outfit.

In the first photo, Nick was seen carrying Malti while Priyanka posed with him. In the second, the couple was seen participating in puja rituals while Malti sat on the actor's lap and held her father's hand.

Check out the viral photos here:

Malti was born to Priyanka and Nick Jonas in January of this year via surrogate. After more than a hundred days in the NICU, she was discharged. To take care of the child, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra frequently visits the actor.

Priyanka hasn’t yet revealed Malti’s face. She has been sharing her pictures by hiding the baby’s face with emojis. Priyanka and Nick got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as ‘It’s All Coming Back To Me, and the series Citadel. Produced by Russo Brothers, Citadel will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, both of which have become cult classics over the years. Jee Le Zaraa is reportedly going on floors around September 2022 and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023.