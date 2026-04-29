Divyenndu recalls rejecting 'horrible' sex comedies despite good money: 'It wasn't easy, knew I can do something else'

On rejecting sex comedies, Divyenndu said, "I was a new kid. So, to refuse people, opportunity, money. It affects people's ego." He is awaiting the release of the sports thriller series Glory, which premieres on Netflix on May 1. The actor will also be seen in Peddi and Mirzapur: The Movie in 2026.

Divyenndu is busy promoting his latest series Glory, in which he plays the estranged son of a boxing champion returning home following a tragedy. Also starring Suvinder Pal Vicky of Kohrra fame and Pulkit Samrat, the Netflix show is a sports thriller set in the gritty, high-stakes world of boxing. Glory, which premieres this Friday on May 1, reunites Divyennu with director Karan Anshuman, who gave the actor his most popular role of a trigger-happy gangster Munna Tripathi in the Prime Video series Mirzapur.

Divyenndu on why he rejected sex comedies

In his recent interview with PTI, the 42-year-old actor recalled a phase early on in his career when he refused several sex comedies despite being offered huge amount of money. "There was a time in the film industry when sex comedies were made. It was an amazingly horrible phase and I hope it never comes back. There were a lot of offers for that and they used to offer good money. I was also a new kid. So, to refuse people, opportunity, money. It affects people's ego. It wasn't easy to deal with all that. But I knew that I can do something else. I'm capable of it", Divyenndu said.

The Madgaon Express actor added that he is sure what he wants to achieve as an actor as he added, "I'm not doing anyone a favour by being an actor. I'm doing all this for myself. An artist is always a very selfish being. If nothing else, I might end up doing 'nautanki' in some corner. But we can't live without this inner fire. So, that was one thing that made me stop the car and get out of it because I realised that I am standing alone on highway without any help."



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Divyenndu makes Telugu cinema debut with Ram Charan's Peddi

After Glory, Divyenndu will be seen next sharing screen space with the Telugu superstar Ram Chara in Peddi. Directed and written by Buchi Babu Sana, the upcoming film is set in 1980s rural Andhra Pradesh and blends rustic action with emotional sports drama. The pan-India project also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar, Boman Irani, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. An AR Rahman musical, Peddi is slated to hit theatres in June 2026 with the exact release date yet to be announced.

Divyenndu to reprise Munna Tripathi in Mirzapur: The Movie

The popular Prime Video series Mirzapur is set to expand its universe with Mirzapur: The Movie, which is set to release on September 4. Apart from Divyenndu, the crime thriller will also see Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, and Shriya Pilgaonkar reprising their popular characters. Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee are the new additions in the film, which is directed by Gurmeet Singh and bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment.

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