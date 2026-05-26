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Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya blessed with twin boys, couple makes filmy annoucement, fans go awe: 'Mere Karan Arjun aa gaye'

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Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya blessed with twin boys, couple makes filmy annoucement, fans go awe: 'Mere Karan Arjun aa gaye'

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are blessed with twin baby boys, and they call it a 'double blessing' from God.

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Simran Singh

Updated : May 26, 2026, 12:28 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya blessed with twin boys, couple makes filmy annoucement, fans go awe: 'Mere Karan Arjun aa gaye'
Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi (Image source: Instagram)
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The star couple of Television, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya, have finally been promoted to mummy-daddy, and they've received a double promotion after being blessed with twin baby boys. It's been 10 years since they got married, and the couple embraced parenthood for the first time. 

Mere Karan Arjun aa gaye: Vivek Dahiya

The couple took to social media to share the good news with the fans. Sharing an animated picture of two little boys, dressed in matching blue knitted outfits, sitting amidst clouds and stars, perfectly capturing the joy and warmth of the special moment. Vivek wrote, "The wait is finally over... The Boys are here, and life already feels more beautiful than we ever imagined. Mere Karan Arjun aa gaye! Need all your love and blessings as Div and I begin this incredible new chapter of parenthood." The announcement post read, "We asked for happiness...God said, 'Take double.' Blessed with twin baby boys."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vivek Dahiya (@vivekdahiya)

How did Vivek and Diyanka spend the night before their big day?

A night before, Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi were spotted having a gala time at their sweet date night. On his social media account, Vivek shared a beautiful picture with his pregnant wife and   captioned it as, "A date to remember." In the photo, Vivek was seen holding Divyanka close to him as the actress smiled for the camera. For the unversed, Divyanka and Vivek announced their pregnancy on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa (March 19).

Vivek Dahiya on embracing parenthood 

In an interview with IANS, Vivek shared that he felt extremely nervous after receiving the news, as he realized that having a kid is a huge responsibility. He said, "Honestly, my first reaction was not overwhelming excitement. I actually felt nervous and a little stressed. When Divyanka Tripathi first told me the news, I suddenly realized that a huge responsibility was about to begin." He further added that the feeling slowly started sinking in over the next few days. Then he understood that this is a process, and every person reacts differently. "It did not mean I was not happy because, deep down, this is something both Divyanka and I always wanted. It is a beautiful phase, but I will always remember that my first reaction was nervousness," he explained.

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