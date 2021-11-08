Headlines

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Sara Ali Khan calls herself, Ibrahim Ali Khan 'humshakal bacche' of 'Raja' Saif Ali Khan, 'Rani' Amrita Singh

Sanju Samson breaks silence after exclusion from India's squad against Australia

'Unpredictable security situation': Canada issues travel advisory for India amid row over Hardeep Nijjar's killing

DNA TV Show: What is Women's Reservation Bill? Explained

7 Foods to eat during dengue

7 Foods to avoid during pregnancy

7 Benefits of keeping snake plant at home

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

From Rifles To Drones, What Explosive Gifts Kim Jong Un Received From Russia?

Watch: Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Salma Khan perform Ganesh aarti at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home, video goes viral

Divyanka Tripathi celebrates hubby Vivek Dahiya’s birthday in Dubai, writes ‘the best thing’ about him

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and her husband Vivek Dahiya have been married since 2016 and their love story is nothing short of a fairytale.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2021, 03:36 PM IST

Divyanka Tripathi is completely devoted to her spouse Vivek Dahiya, as evidenced by her Instagram account posts. She took to Instagram to wish him a happy birthday and to post images of their Dubai celebration.

 She captioned the post as, “Hubby, the best thing about 'your birthdays' is, you are only getting younger. Hope you achieve all that you dream of before you hit teenage! Happy Birthday honey”

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and her husband Vivek Dahiya have been married since 2016 and their love story is nothing short of a fairytale. Divyanka recently opened up about her relationship and spilled the beans on how her father had reacted when she had told him that they are together. 

 During an interview, Divyanka said that her father 'did raise eyebrows' when he learned about her relationship with Vivek and that she had to go through several 'interviews' with family members before their wedding. Hindustan Times quoted Divyanka saying, "Dad did raise eyebrows and I hadn't seen him doing that in the case of my earlier 'friends'. This happened because it was clear that Vivek and I were planning to marry. Next, Vivek was interviewed by my dad, sister, and brother-in-law. I too was interviewed by his family in a closed room." Divyanka rose to fame with her popular serial 'Banoo Main Teri Dulhann', which aired from 2006 to 2009. She then went on to star in shows such as 'Mrs & Mr Sharma Allahabadwale' and 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'.

