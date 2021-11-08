Divyanka Tripathi celebrates hubby Vivek Dahiya’s birthday in Dubai, writes ‘the best thing’ about him

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and her husband Vivek Dahiya have been married since 2016 and their love story is nothing short of a fairytale.

Divyanka Tripathi is completely devoted to her spouse Vivek Dahiya, as evidenced by her Instagram account posts. She took to Instagram to wish him a happy birthday and to post images of their Dubai celebration.

She captioned the post as, “Hubby, the best thing about 'your birthdays' is, you are only getting younger. Hope you achieve all that you dream of before you hit teenage! Happy Birthday honey”

Take a look at her post-

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and her husband Vivek Dahiya have been married since 2016 and their love story is nothing short of a fairytale. Divyanka recently opened up about her relationship and spilled the beans on how her father had reacted when she had told him that they are together.

During an interview, Divyanka said that her father 'did raise eyebrows' when he learned about her relationship with Vivek and that she had to go through several 'interviews' with family members before their wedding. Hindustan Times quoted Divyanka saying, "Dad did raise eyebrows and I hadn't seen him doing that in the case of my earlier 'friends'. This happened because it was clear that Vivek and I were planning to marry. Next, Vivek was interviewed by my dad, sister, and brother-in-law. I too was interviewed by his family in a closed room." Divyanka rose to fame with her popular serial 'Banoo Main Teri Dulhann', which aired from 2006 to 2009. She then went on to star in shows such as 'Mrs & Mr Sharma Allahabadwale' and 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'.