'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Dogesh Bhai - The Real Bodyguard...': WATCH this viral video of German Shepherd jumping from a balcony to protect children from a stray dog

Anil Sharma BREAKS SILENCE on equation with Ameesha Patel after Gadar 2 fallout, reveals MAJOR DETAILS on Gadar 3: 'Sakeena and Tara...'

Must-visit 4 yoga retreat destinations for a life-changing experience

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Shubh muhurat, puja vidhi for Ganpati sthapana

Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram story reveals secret behind her glass-like glowing skin

Divya Khossla says she 'lived in a slum' to witness other side of living: 'Wanted to understand...'

Gopal Mukherjee’s grandson files FIR against Vivek Agnihotri, accuses him of twisting his identity in The Bengal Files: 'He was called Kasai…'

NEET PG Result 2025: NBEMS likely to announce result by THIS date at natboard.edu.in; check result date and category-wise qualifying percentiles

Nirmala Sitharaman birthday: From BJP spokesperson to leading India's economy, tracing her remarkable journey

Weather Update: Light to very heavy rainfall alert issued in Mumbai, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka; Here's IMD forecast for next 5 days

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Dogesh Bhai - The Real Bodyguard...': WATCH this viral video of German Shepherd jumping from a balcony to protect children from a stray dog

Viral: German Shepherd jumping from balcony to protect kids from a stray dog

Anil Sharma BREAKS SILENCE on equation with Ameesha Patel after Gadar 2 fallout, reveals MAJOR DETAILS on Gadar 3: 'Sakeena and Tara...'

Anil Sharma reacts to equation with Ameesha Patel after fallout, Gadar 3 update

Must-visit 4 yoga retreat destinations for a life-changing experience

Must-visit these 4 yoga retreat destinations for a life-changing experience

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Divya Khossla says she 'lived in a slum' to witness other side of living: 'Wanted to understand...'

Divya Khosla shared that the experience was "one-of-a-kind," as it gave her a chance to see "the other side of living".

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Aug 18, 2025, 02:26 PM IST

Divya Khossla says she 'lived in a slum' to witness other side of living: 'Wanted to understand...'
Image credit: Instagram

TRENDING NOW

Actress Divya Khosla has revealed that she "lived in a slum" in Lucknow to prepare for her role in her upcoming film Ek Chatur Naar, where she will share screen space with Neil Nitin Mukesh.

The actress shared that the experience was "one-of-a-kind," as it gave her a chance to see "the other side of living" and bring authenticity to her performance. Divya posted pictures from the film on Instagram, where she appeared in a simple salwar kameez, her hair tied in a braid, and a black thread around her neck.

She wrote, “I lived in a slum in Lucknow to understand the life of slum dwellers for my role in #EkChaturNaar. It’s been a one-of-a-kind experience to witness the other side of living and bring it to life with this transformation. Can’t wait to take you all on this rollercoaster of a quirky comedy! On 12th September, hosiyari starts! #ChaturGiri #DivyaKhosla.”

Take a look

The first-look poster of the film was also released recently, where the looks of both Divya and Neil’s characters were unveiled. In the poster, Divya appears to be portraying the role of a homemaker as she is shown cutting vegetables with a mysterious look on her face. Neil is seen standing next to her, dressed sharply in a formal suit, holding a gun with a sly smile.

Produced by Umesh Shukla, Ashish Wagh, and Zeeshan Ahmad, Ek Chatur Naar will be released in cinemas on September 12, 2025. The makers have not disclosed much information about the film yet.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Trump Putin meeting: Ukraine's Zelenskyy makes BIG claim, says, 'On day of negotiations...'
Trump Putin meeting: Ukraine's Zelenskyy makes BIG claim, says...
Step inside Kriti Sanon’s luxurious duplex in Bandra’s Pali Hill with sea view, private terrace, 6-car parking and more worth Rs…
Step inside Kriti Sanon’s luxurious duplex in Bandra’s Pali Hill with sea view,
From Gauri Khan to Twinkle Khanna: 5 star wives turning interior styling into successful businesses
From Gauri Khan to Twinkle Khanna: 5 star wives turning interior styling into su
6 superhit Bollywood movies that War 2 star Hrithik Roshan said NO to: From Lagaan to 3 idiots
6 superhit movies Hrithik Roshan rejected: From Lagaan to 3 Idiots
Trump-Putin meeting: Russia says 'interested' in ending war, 'I agree with Trump but...'
Trump-Putin meeting: Russia says 'interested' in ending war, 'I agree with Trump
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE