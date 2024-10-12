Divya Khossla slammed Alia Bhatt and her new movie Jigra. She took a photo of an empty cinema hall screening Jigra and claimed that the box office collections reported by the makers are fake.

After Kangana Ranaut, Divya Khossla Kumar took a jibe at Alia Bhatt and her latest release, Jigra. Unlike Kangana, Divya directly attacked Alia by posting a photo of Jigra being screened in a seemingly empty cinema hall. Ever since Jigra's trailer was unveiled, similarities drawn between Jigra and Divya Khosla's Savi.

The controversy has now intensified as Divya shared a photo on his Instagram stories and even claimed that the box office figures shared by Jigra makers are fake. Divya shared the photo with the note, "Went to Citi Mall PVR for Jigra show. Theatre was totally empty… all. #Aliabhatt me sach mein Bahut #Jigra hai.. khud hi tickets karide aur fake collections announce kar diye. Wonder why paid media is silent. #weshdnotfooltheaudience #truthoverlies #HappyDussehra."

A few days back, Divya Khossla reacted to the similarities between her film ‘Savi’ and Alia Bhatt’s ‘Jigra’. Divya recognised the connection but said that each film has its own path and is thankful she explored the genre first. Savi, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Anil Kapoor, is about a housewife trying to break her husband out of a high-security prison in England, inspired by the Savitri and Satyavan story. In Jigra, Alia Bhatt’s character plans a jailbreak to rescue her brother from prison.

Kangana Ranaut's indirect dig at Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt's actioner Jigra hits cinemas on Friday, October 11, and Kangana Ranaut has remarked on female-centric films that look like a sly dig at Bhatt again. Kangana had made statements about Alia several times, and seems like she did it again. Without naming the film or actor, Kangana dropped a note on her Instagram stories.

The note reads, "When you destroy female-centric films, and make sure that they won't work, they don't work, even when you make them. Read that again. Thanks." According to this note, Kangana's films were sabotaged by others, and she feels that it's a payback time for them.

