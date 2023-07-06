Search icon
Divya Khosla Kumar's mother passes away, actress pens emotional note

Divya Khosla Kumar shared her late mother's photos and penned an emotional note.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 04:51 PM IST

Divya Khosla Kumar's mother passes away, actress pens emotional note
Divya Khosla/Instagram

On Thursday, Divya Khosla Kumar took to Instagram and penned an emotional note for her late mother. She shared a series of photos of her mother and said she is ‘proud to be born’ as her daughter.

Sharing the photos, the director-producer wrote, “Mumma, Lost my mom sometime back leaving a forever void in my heart. I carry with me your immense blessings & moral values my most beautiful soul .. So proud to be born out of you. I love you mumma. Om Shanti .……Daughter of Anita Khosla.”

Take a look:

Suresh Raina’s wife Priyanka Chaudhary Raina wrote, “So sorry for your loss Divya. Our deepest condolences.” Zahrah S Khan commented, “Godbless her soul . Extremely sorry for your loss may god give u strength to deal with this grief.” Pulkit Samrat said, “Prayers and strength to you Divya.. May her soul rest in peace.”

Earlier, in the year 2020, Divya Khosla Kumar lashed out at Sonu Nigam through a 10-minute-long on her Instagram channel for false allegations against her husband and T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar. 

In her Instagram video captioned as "The Bitter Truth #SonuNigam", Divya started off by saying that T-Series has always welcomed and launched new talent in the industry. She also gave her own example and how she promoted new talent in her directorial debut. 

She also questioned Sonu asking if he has launched any new talent in the industry. "You are such a legend. How many people have you given a break to?" And then answers, "No one". Later in the video, Divya even pointed out and clarified certain allegations that Sonu levied on Bhushan in his video from a few days back. 

Divya had also put out an Instagram story in which she had called Sonu "thankless". She had written, "I'm even seeing people being able to sell lies and deceits with their strong campaigns. #SonuNigam such kind of people know how to play with the minds of the audience. God save our world!"

