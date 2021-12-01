Divya Khosla Kumar dazzles in thigh-high slit saree gown, flaunts her curves in viral photos

Divya Khosla Kumar who has been receiving rave reviews for her performance in the John Abraham starrer 'Satyamev Jayate 2' on Tuesday dropped a series of scintillating photos on her verified Instagram account, taking the internet by storm.

In the photos, Divya Khosla Kumar can be seen donning a shimmery figure-skimming gold sequined cocktail saree gown. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani and Style Balm Co., Divya sourced her outfit from the atelier of Rohit and Rahul Gandhi. Not to mention that Divya dazzled in the stunning outfit that featured a thigh-high slit and one-shoulder blouse.

To complete her look, Divya opted for sleek centre-parted hair, statement diamond earrings, matching sparkling gold stilettoes and on-point makeup that highlighted her key features such as her beautiful eyes.

Take a look at the photos here:

Meanwhile, talking about her film releasing in the theatres just a month after it reopened, Divya Khosla Kumar shared her excitement with entertainment portal Koimoi and said that initially, she was nervous when the release date was announced, but with Sooryavanshi doing so well at the box office, she felt relaxed.

Divya went on to speak about her film 'Satyamev Jayate 2' and Salman Khan Khan starrer 'Antim: The Final Truth' clashing at the box office. She told the portal, "It's definitely not healthy but I think there are so limited release dates because now suddenly bulk films are releasing so where to go and what to do. So I think decision making becomes as tough, so… can't really help it."