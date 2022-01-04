Divya Dutta drops throwback pic with Salman Khan, recalls meeting him during childhood days

Divya Dutta on Monday travelled back in time and dropped a throwback picture with superstar Salman Khan on Instagram. Along with the picture, she gave a description of the time when the photo was clicked.

Divya Dutta revealed how happy and excited was after meeting Salman Khan during her summer vacations. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Found a major throwback! Wen we visited Mumbai in our summer vacations and me n @drrahulsdutta got our pics clicked with my ever fav @BeingSalmanKhan .look at my excited expression! And the similar pose! A few years later, wen I joined movies, shared screen space with him.. life. love u @beingsalmankhan.”

In the photo, Divya and her brother can be seen standing next to Salman Khan. Fans and friends from the film industry have reacted to the post. Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap wrote, “so cute,” meanwhile, a fan commented, “Looking so much cute with that cute smile.” Another fan mentioned, “Hahaha ...this is super cute. Look at your expressions.”

Take a look:

For the unversed, Divya and Salman have worked together in films such as ‘Veergati’, and ‘Baghban’.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan celebrated New Year 2022 with his close friends. Also, just a day before his birthday (December 27), the actor was bitten by a non-venomous snake at his Panvel farmhouse. He got admitted to MGM hospital at Kamothe for treatment, and after 6 hours of treatment, he was discharged. Salman shared the incident with the media on his birthday night.

Salman told ANI, “A snake had entered my farmhouse, I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand. I then grabbed it to release, which is when it bit me thrice. It was a kind of poisonous snake. I was hospitalized for 6 hours...I am fine now.”