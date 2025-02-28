In a rare interview, Nadeem Saifi from the iconic duo Nadeem-Shravan remembered the late actress Divya Bharti on her 41st birth anniversary.

February 24 marked the birth anniversary of actress Divya Bharti, a powerhouse performer who passed away soon. Recently, music composer Nadeem Saifi from the iconic duo Nadeem-Shravan remembered the Shola Aur Shabnam actress, and called her 'a volcano of talent'.

In an interview with Radio Nasha, Nadeem recalled his hit collaboration with Divya, and the popular songs he gave in her films including Deewana, Dil Ka Kya Kasoor, and Rang. Remembering Divya Bharti, Nadeem said, "Oh my God, Divya was so talented. Divya Bharti was a volcano of talent. Unke upar toh ek-se-ek gaane diye hai." Then Nadeem hummed 2 lines of Deewana's title song, and praised the late actress by saying, "Aisi deewangi thi...woh sama aisa tha ki deewanapan tha."

For the unversed, Divya Bharti started her career as a child artiste in Telugu cinema. She made her Bollywood debut with Vishwatma (1992), and then she never looked back. Over the years, Divya built a strong position for herself in Bollywood with hits like Shola Aur Shabnam, Deewana, Balwaan, Dil Ka Kya Kasoor, and Kshatriya. In a few years, Divya became the highest-paid Bollywood actress, and she was even giving tough competition to Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit.

Divya Bharti's sudden death shocked filmgoers

On April 5, 1993, Divya passed away after allegedly falling off from the balcony of her fifth-floor apartment in Tulsi Building, Versova, Andheri West. Reportedly, there was a party in her house, and when her guests Neeta Lulla, Neeta's husband Shyam Lulla, Bharti's maid Amrita Kumari, and neighbours, realised, she was rushed in an ambulance to the emergency department at Cooper Hospital, where she died. She was 19 years old. Divya Bharti's demise became a subject of various theories and her untimely death remained a suspicious mystery for many years. However, the official causes of her death were deemed to be head injuries and internal bleeding. She was married to producer Sajid Nadiadwala.