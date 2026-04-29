'Divya Bharti reborn': This girl shares uncanny resemblance with late actress, recreates her viral songs, has 1.5 million followers | Watch viral videos

An Instagrammer is earning millions of views and has a strong base of followers, because she resembles Divya Bharti and has made content on her songs, leaving fans of the late actress emotional.

In the day and age of social media, unexpected content may hit millions of views, and even a non-celebrity can turn into an influencer with a strong following. Something similar happened with an Instagrammer named Nisha (goes by the username R. Singha). This girl started her Instagram in April 2019, and in 7 years, she has gained a following of 1.5 million subscribers. On average, her videos are getting more than 100K traction. Why is she a viral sensation on the internet? The answer lies in her videos. Nisha shares an uncanny resemblance to the late actress Divya Bharti, and that's the biggest reason why she's enjoying such a craze on Instagram.

Nisha is banking on Divya Bharti's fans

With over 5000 posts, this Instagrammer has built a strong follower base by recreating songs and scenes of the Shola aur Shabnam actress. Her videos do get a strong traction from netizens, with several comments from netizens, stating that she is 'Divya Bharti reborn'. There are also some borderline offensive and mean comments on her reels, but mainly, she's getting the attention for the right reason.

Watch the viral video of Divya Bharti's doppelganger

The internet reaction to Divya Bharti's duplicate

A netizen wrote, "Same Divya Bharti ki tarah lag rahi ho yaar. Humko lag raha hai dubar janam hua hai heart touching." Another netizen wrote, "Divya Bharti ke tarah face milta hai. Par aapka ek cheez ki kami hai, masoomiyat ki. Kyunki aapka face par gussa najar aata hai." One of the netizens quipped, "Aapka style kisi purani Bollywood heroine ki yaad dila raha hai."

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However, there are a few comments slamming her as well. "You're nowhere close to Divya Bharti," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "Stop earning views in the name of Divya Bharti." One of the netizens wrote, "Yeh Divya Bharti se thodi-bahut hi milti hai. Jaan bujh ke aise expression deti hai, to get more views."

About Divya Bharti

Divya Bharti is often regarded as the tragic star who achieved stardom in a short span, but left her fans heartbroken too soon. She made her debut with the Telugu blockbuster, Bobbili Raja. After starring in a few other regional films, Divya made her Bollywood debut with Vishwatma. In the next few years, Divya became Bollywood's new favourite heroine and went on to star in Shola Aur Shabnam, Deewana, Dil Ka Kya Kasoor, and Balwaan. At her prime, she married producer Sajid Nadiadwala in 1992.

Soon, Divya became one of the highest-paid actresses and was even called the 'next superstar after Sridevi'. However, in 1993, Divya's stardom came to a shocking end with her death. On April 5, 1993, Divya Bharti died after falling from the balcony of her fifth-floor apartment in Mumbai. She was 19.