Sharing details about the tragic night when Divya Bharti fell from her apartment balcony, Guddi Maruti revealed that the actress was just looking down to check if her husband, Sajid Nadiadwala's car, had arrived. This is when Divya Bharti lost her balance and fell.

One of the highest-paid Indian actresses of her time, Divya Bharti, left the entire film industry in shock after she fell from the balcony window of her fifth-floor apartment in Mumbai, a fall that led to her death at just 19. Divya Bharti, popular for her work in films such as Shola Aur Shabnam, Deewana, and Dil Aashna Hai, left the nation in shock due to her untimely death. To date, much speculation has been made, however, the reason behind the actress's death has not been revealed. There was a time when her husband, producer Sajid Nadiadwala, was also accused, but these rumours have constantly been dispelled by industry peers.

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Divya Bharti's co-star, Guddi Maruti, has also shared insights about the actress's life before her tragic death, also denying the murder claims against Divya Bharti's husband, Sajid Nadiadwala. Guddi Maruti shared that Divya Bharti was a 'nice girl' but a 'little messed up', who lived every day as if it were her last.

Recalling how Divya Bharti was 'sad' just one night before falling to her death, Guddi Maruti said, "At that time, she was seeing Sajid Nadiadwala. This was the time we were shooting for Shola Aur Shabnam. She died on the night of April 5, and April 4 is my birthday. So, we all were partying together – Govinda, Divya, Sajid, and others. She was okay at the party, but I felt she was a little sad. She had to go for an outdoor shoot, but she didn’t want to."

Guddi Maruti also shared how Divya Bharti was not scared of heights. She narrated an incident where Divya, who lived on the 5th floor of a Juhu building, once yelled her name when Guddi Maruti was on her way to an ice-cream store. When Guddi Maruti looked up, she saw Divya Bharti sitting on the parapet with her legs dangling down.

"I told her it’s not safe and that she should get inside. She told me, ‘Kuch nahi hota (Nothing will happen).’ She wasn’t scared of heights. I got scared just looking at her," Guddi Maruti said.

Sharing details about the tragic night when Divya Bharti fell from her apartment balcony, Guddi Maruti revealed that the actress was just looking down to check if her husband, Sajid Nadiadwala's car, had arrived. This is when Divya Bharti lost her balance and fell. Designer Neeta Lulla was also reportedly there and glimpsed Divya Bharti’s unfortunate fall.

"Uske mummy ka haal bura tha. Sajid was like… gone. He was in bad shape. He wasn’t even home when the incident happened," Guddi Maruti shared.

READ | One of Saif Ali Khan's biggest hit films was rejected by Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Vivek Oberoi, made for just Rs 8.5 crores, it earned Rs..., was based on..