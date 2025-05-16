BOLLYWOOD
Sharing details about the tragic night when Divya Bharti fell from her apartment balcony, Guddi Maruti revealed that the actress was just looking down to check if her husband, Sajid Nadiadwala's car, had arrived. This is when Divya Bharti lost her balance and fell.
One of the highest-paid Indian actresses of her time, Divya Bharti, left the entire film industry in shock after she fell from the balcony window of her fifth-floor apartment in Mumbai, a fall that led to her death at just 19. Divya Bharti, popular for her work in films such as Shola Aur Shabnam, Deewana, and Dil Aashna Hai, left the nation in shock due to her untimely death. To date, much speculation has been made, however, the reason behind the actress's death has not been revealed. There was a time when her husband, producer Sajid Nadiadwala, was also accused, but these rumours have constantly been dispelled by industry peers.
Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Divya Bharti's co-star, Guddi Maruti, has also shared insights about the actress's life before her tragic death, also denying the murder claims against Divya Bharti's husband, Sajid Nadiadwala. Guddi Maruti shared that Divya Bharti was a 'nice girl' but a 'little messed up', who lived every day as if it were her last.
Recalling how Divya Bharti was 'sad' just one night before falling to her death, Guddi Maruti said, "At that time, she was seeing Sajid Nadiadwala. This was the time we were shooting for Shola Aur Shabnam. She died on the night of April 5, and April 4 is my birthday. So, we all were partying together – Govinda, Divya, Sajid, and others. She was okay at the party, but I felt she was a little sad. She had to go for an outdoor shoot, but she didn’t want to."
Guddi Maruti also shared how Divya Bharti was not scared of heights. She narrated an incident where Divya, who lived on the 5th floor of a Juhu building, once yelled her name when Guddi Maruti was on her way to an ice-cream store. When Guddi Maruti looked up, she saw Divya Bharti sitting on the parapet with her legs dangling down.
"I told her it’s not safe and that she should get inside. She told me, ‘Kuch nahi hota (Nothing will happen).’ She wasn’t scared of heights. I got scared just looking at her," Guddi Maruti said.
Sharing details about the tragic night when Divya Bharti fell from her apartment balcony, Guddi Maruti revealed that the actress was just looking down to check if her husband, Sajid Nadiadwala's car, had arrived. This is when Divya Bharti lost her balance and fell. Designer Neeta Lulla was also reportedly there and glimpsed Divya Bharti’s unfortunate fall.
"Uske mummy ka haal bura tha. Sajid was like… gone. He was in bad shape. He wasn’t even home when the incident happened," Guddi Maruti shared.
READ | One of Saif Ali Khan's biggest hit films was rejected by Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Vivek Oberoi, made for just Rs 8.5 crores, it earned Rs..., was based on..
Watch: Mitchell Starc loses cool over unwanted attention at Delhi airport, shouts 'go away' as fan invades privacy
India's Sudarshan Chakra: How much does it cost to fire missile from S-400? The price will SHOCK you!
R Ashwin suggests name of THIS CSK all-rounder for India Test captaincy role after Rohit Sharma's retirement
'If I were the coach...': Ravi Shastri's fiery take on Rohit Sharma's Test retirement
Divya Bharti's co-star calls her 'little messed up' but not scared of heights, reveals actress was 'sad' one night before falling to her death: 'She had to go for...'
Bhumi Pednekar reflects on bond with Lisa Mishra, Sumukhi Suresh on The Royals : 'It was like instant sisterhood'
Pakistan's Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's new track triggers meme wave: 'Ispe ek BrahMos maaro'
One of Saif Ali Khan's biggest hit films was rejected by Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Vivek Oberoi, made for just Rs 8.5 crores, it earned Rs..., was based on..
This place has 13000 feet of giant 'monsters' sleeping below snow, buried for half a billion years, know more shocking details inside
PSEB 10th Result 2025: Punjab Board class 10th result declared at pseb.ac.in, know how to download marksheet
India to supply arms to Armenia soon to punish Azerbaijan and Turkey, Pakistan may be pushed to difficult position for...
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's BIG message to IMF over Pakistan bailout package, calls it 'form of indirect...'
Anupam Kher shares 'best hug' with Robert Di Niro at Cannes 2025, reveals Hollywood actor's reaction to his directorial Tanvi The Great
What is Al-Ayyala? Hair-flipping ritual performed by women to welcome Donald Trump in UAE
Rajinikanth’s real wife Latha only ever worked in one film, created a stir on silver screen in 1982, lead actors were..., film is..
This actress was denied entry because she arrived in Swift at Filmfare event
Meet actress, only 5 years older than Amitabh Bachchan, who sometimes became his 'wife', sometimes 'mother', won National Award for..., her name is..
TN Board HSE (+1) 11th Result 2025: Tamil Nadu class 11 result declared at tnresults.nic.in, know how to check marksheet
Indians spent Rs 22,000 on average for Schengen Visa – visament reduces cost with bundled plans
BJP mocks Pakistan with clip of Super Over win from 2007 T20 World Cup | Watch viral video
Meet Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, sold water, bread on streets, was close to joining this football club, his one move changed country's political system, it was...
Tamil Nadu TN SSLC 10th Result 2025 DECLARED: Check pass percentage and direct link
Can IAEA or UN take control of or destroy Pakistan's nuclear weapons? What can India do?
BTS reunion 2025: When Jimin, Jungkook, V, Jin, J-Hope, Suga to reunite? RM teases fans with...
Meet Priyanka Chopra Jonas' billionaire husband Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas: Who reigns Jonas empire?
Mukesh Ambani's SUPERHIT offer for Reliance Jio users, free JioHotstar subscription available only till...
What happens to Celebi employees in India after Centre revokes Turkish company's security clearance? Union Minister says...
Once Bollywood's highest-paid actress romanced superstars, became overnight star after debut, was then forced into prostitution, died tragically at 34, her body was..., name is..
Why Donald Trump wants Apple to stop production of iPhones in India? Will Tim Cook take the risk? Report claims...
2500 bottles of champagne, 2700 kg meat, 100 airplanes: This man hosted world's most expensive party, spent more money than Mukesh Ambani, his name is..
What is '8647'? Former FBI chief James Comey's post linked to Donald Trump which sparked US federal investigation
Mitchell Johnson SLAMS IPL for 'coercing' overseas players to return for rest of season after India-Pakistan tensions
Meet man who left high-paying job in Qatar, built Rs 15 crore business, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani use his product, he makes..., his name is...
This Soviet soldier prevented nuclear war in 1983; know how he did it
Meet JEE topper who scored 300 out of 300 with 12-13 hours study without coaching, cracked JEE advanced with AIR...,she is...
Anupam Kher gives flying kiss, walks the Cannes 2025 red carpet in style
Thick layer of dust engulfs Delhi-NCR, air quality worsens to 'very poor'
How much will iPhone cost if Apple shifts manufacturing to US? Price to rise by...
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway nears completion, is being delayed due to...
Dilip Kumar's 'mother' was India’s first graduate actress, lucky charm for Ashok Kumar, worked as teacher, then became first heroine to endorse..., her name is..
Punjab Kings replaces Lockie Ferguson with THIS Kiwi pacer for rest of IPL 2025
World's most expensive party was not hosted by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Gautam Adani, was organised by..., it took place in...
Meet man, immigrated to US as teenager, once swept floors, later cofounded one of most popular apps, his net worth is...
Good news for RCB fans as THIS player is likely to return after injury for rest of IPL 2025
TMKOC's Daya Shankar aka Chalu Pandey breaks his silence on working with Asit Modi: 'I wasn't...'
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif offers talks with India, says THIS on Kashmir issue
New Vande Bharat Express train to run on this route soon: Check travel time, speed, ticket price, time table, stoppages and other details
Dipika Kakar diagnosed with stomach tumour, Shoaib Ibrahim urges fans to pray: 'It is bigger in size like...'
Shikhar Dhawan's comment on Colonel Sofia Qureshi goes viral, netizens say 'Your tweet...'
These are most secure phones in the world, are used by intelligence agencies, militaries, VVIPs, list includes Apple iPhone, Samsung and...
Diljit Dosanjh drops unseen fun videos of his Met Gala Debut, fans ask if he met Kylie Jenner: Watch
Haryana Board 10th Result 2025: BSEH Haryana class 10th results to be declared soon, know how to download marksheet
Viral video: Uber driver pulls out gun over argument with passenger; here's how company reacted
Ravi Mohan breaks his silence on ex-wife's allegations of him being an absentee father: 'I will do all things....'
TN SSLC 10th Result 2025: When, where to check Tamil Nadu Class 10 results online
Gautam Adani's next BIG step, his company ends partnership with this Turkish company due to...
Zelenskyy names delegation for Russia-Ukraine talks at Istanbul, says ceasefire top priority
Amit Sadh on 'dil se banai hui film' Pune Highway, says 'main do saal se ghar pe baitha hoon kyunki...' | Exclusive
Actor Vijay Raaz acquitted in 2020 sexual harassment case by Gondia Court
Gautam Adani takes big step, Adani Airports ends partnership with this Chinese firm after just one week, it provides...
In a first, EAM Jaishankar holds talks with Taliban minister, welcomes Kabul for condemning Pahalgam terror attack, here's all you need to know
Woman feels lonely in Bengaluru, asks how to make friends, netizens give quirky suggestions, ‘Mostly people...'
This T20 World Cup winner set to replace Will Jacks in Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2025 playoffs
'There were one or two questions...': Ravi Shastri reveals conversation with Virat Kohli ahead of shock Test retirement
Viral video: Little girl's adorable dance to Yo Yo Honey Singh's 'Blue Eyes' takes over social media
What happens when you mix fruits with yogurt? Expert weigh in
Meet Kafi, a 17-year-old acid attack survivor who lost her eyesight, yet secured 95.6 per cent in Class 12 exam, dreams of...
Sitaare Zameen Par: Aamir Khan hosts trailer screening for his 'special stars', family members of down syndrome actors become emotional
Is Apple’s iPhone production in India more viable than China?
Shreya Ghoshal reschedules her Mumbai concert, announces new date after postponing due to India-Pakistan conflicts
Amid India-Pakistan tension Jaya Kishori penned an emotional note: 'I felt his presence...'
'Ready to have peace talks with India', says Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif days after ceasefire deal
Kangana Ranaut deletes post on Donald Trump over..., know reason behind
Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna reveals what brightens up her day, check her jaw-dropping video in...
'We were never really close friends': Neeraj Chopra drops bombshell on relationship with Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani’s granddaughter Aadiya attends this prestigious school in Mumbai, its fee is Rs..., it also has...
EAM Jaishankar takes dig at Pakistan: 'It's clear who wanted cessation of firing'
Viral Video: JeM terrorist’s mother talk to him, pleads to surrender, he says, ‘let army...’
'A team who did not love...': Former England captain explains why Virat Kohli was more successful in Test cricket than MS Dhoni
Kangana Ranaut mocks Donald Trump, calls him 'jealous', 'insecure' of PM Narendra Modi, later deletes tweets, apologises: 'I regret...'
Kumar Sanu's daughter Shannon K looks radiant in bright red gown at Cannes 2025
President Erdogan's daughter pays price for Turkey's support to Pakistan, Sumeyye Bayraktar's nexus exposed...
Star all-rounder returns as BCCI announces India women's squad for England series
Why an enemy country can't attack pilot after he bails out of aircraft? Know THIS rule
With Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma gone, Gautam Gambhir wants full control of Team India; backs Shubman Gill for Test captaincy: Report
Donald Trump sings different tune on India-Pakistan ceasefire: 'Don't wanna say I did it but I sure as hell...'
UPSC CSE topper Abhishek Sharma reveals his success story, tells how he secured AIR 38, gives tips, strategies for aspirants
Dil E Nadaan: Akshay flirts with Nargis, Jacqueline in Housefull 5 new song, impressed netizens call it '2nd chartbuster after Laal Pari'
Viral video: Dinosaur headbanging to Shah Rukh Khan's 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' breaks the internet
'Boycott Shah Rukh Khan': Viral video of Bollywood star admitting his family stays in Pakistan irks netizens: 'Isi liye Operation Sindoor pe bola nahi'
Internet voices concern over CBSE topper's claim of 20-hour studying: 'Isn't it too much'?
Apple is paying Rs 790 crore in Siri lawsuit settlement, every user will get compensation of Rs…, know how to avail it
CPEC in Crisis: How Operation Sindoor shook Pakistan and China
Huge setback for Gujarat Titans as Jos Buttler to skip IPL play-offs for England ODIs, GT to name PSL star as replacement
Maharashtra boy celebrates CBSE Class 10 results, gets garlanded, but...
Viral video: Maharashtra man harasses woman for not speaking Marathi: ‘Marathi mein baat akrne ka’
RR star Vaibhav Suryavanshi fails CBSE board exams? Viral post sparks confusion; know the truth here
EAM S Jaishankar's BIG message to Pakistan: 'Indus Waters Treaty to remain in abeyance till...'
Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning FIRST review: Tom Cruise delivers 'one for the ages' performance in 'unmissable cinematic experience'
ICC reveals record WTC final prize money pool, here's how much India and Pakistan will take home from 2023-25 cycle