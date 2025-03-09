Produced by Karan Johar, Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives features Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi, and Kalyani Saha Chawla.

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja is reportedly in talks for the next season of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital company owned by Karan Johar's banner Dharma Productions. However, an official confirmation is still awaited. The show began as Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives centered around the lives Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Kiran Sajdeh, wives of Samir Soni, Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Panday, and Sohail Khan (now divorced). The third season had three Delhi socialites Shalini Passi, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Kalyani Saha Chawla joining the cast.

A source was quoted telling IANS, "We heard Sunita Ahuja is going to be considered for the upcoming season of the Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. She has been someone the audiences have truly loved, and her fan following has increased by the day." Sunita has recently been making headlines due to the speculations about her separation from Govinda.

As per recent reports, Govinda and Sunita are headed for a divorce after 37 years of their marriage. The reports claimed that Sunita had issued a divorce notice to Govinda six months ago. However, Govinda's legal representative clarified that the couple has worked through their issues and resolved their differences.

During a recent interview, Sunita revealed that she has been living separately from Govinda. She added that she has been celebrating her birthday alone for the past 12 years. These statements further fuelled the speculation regarding issues in their marriage. Govinda also grabbed headlines last year when he accidentally shot himself in his leg with his own revolver.

Govinda and Sunita, who tied the knot with each other on March 11, 1987, are parents to two children, Tina Ahuja and Yashvardhan Ahuja. Tina was born in 1989 and Yashvardhan was born in 1997. Tina's only Bollywood film was the 2015 romantic comedy Second Hand Husband, which bombed at the box office. Yashvardhan will soon make his acting debut.