HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Divorce from Shilpa Shetty?': Raj Kundra hints at separation, requests fans to give some time, netizens react

Raj Kundra cryptic message on Twitter left fans worried as he is talking about separation.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 10:23 AM IST

On Saturday, Raj Kundra took to Twitter and penned a cryptic note about separation. Fans got worried after his tweet and asked him if he is talking about ‘divorce’ from Shilpa Shetty. He wrote, “We have separated and kindly request you to give us time during this difficult period.”

Take a look:

Worried fans reacted, one of them asked, “Separate means? Divorces?” The second one said, “Be strong Raj Kundra Saab, ye duniya hai sab kuch munkin hai..by the way All the best for your next endeavour.” Another said, “If true, good for your wife..”  The fourth person said, “Kisne yeh bekaar idea diyaa aapko ?”  The fifth one said, “Shilpa has not accepted.”

Meanwhile, Raj Kundra's biopic UT69 has created enough buzz, ever since it was announced. Now, the official trailer of UT69 is finally here, and it has received mixed reactions from the netizens. Raj has been away from the public eye ever since his alleged involvement in the adult film case. On various public spottings, Raj was seen wearing a face mask. But on October 18, Raj Kundra unmasked himself and launched the trailer of his biopic.

UT69 delves into the unforgettable and unseen chapter of Raj Kundra's life when he spent 63 days at the Arthur Road Jail, Mumbai, during his under-trial period. The film is a dark comedy, that captures the trials, challenges, and unexpected friendships that Raj encountered during his time in jail. 

Talking about the movie Raj Kundra said, "This is more than just a movie for me! While it’s a closure of sorts, you will see through my eyes a story about survival, friendships, and relationships inside India’s most notoriously crowded infamous detention centre, also known as Arthur Road Jail."

