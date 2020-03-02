Ditching helicopter, Akshay Kumar arrives on bike for 'Sooryavanshi' trailer launch

Akshay Kumar hinted that he might have taken the helicopter for 'Sooryavanshi' trailer launch

The countdown to 'Sooryavanshi' trailer has begun. Akshay Kumar is here at the venue and he arrived at the event in an unusual way. While Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty arrived in a car at the trailer launch, Akshay Kumar opted for a bike. The actor was previously expected to arrive on a helicopter previously, or so he hinted.

Akshay shared his photo on the bike on his Twitter handle. "Veer Sooryavanshi ditched the helicopter for a bike to beat the Mumbai traffic for the #SooryavanshiTrailer launch today," wrote Akshay alongside the image. Akshay had worn a black t-shirt which read 'Aa Rahi Hai Police'.

Here's his tweet:

Veer Sooryavanshi ditched the helicopter for a bike to beat the Mumbai traffic for the #SooryavanshiTrailer launch today pic.twitter.com/3h1rMxrpMu — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 2, 2020

A video of the actor arriving in the theatre for the trailer launch was also captured. The actor showed his swag in the video as he removed his jacket and unveiled his t-shirt. Another video of him zooming in at the venue on his bike made rounds of the internet.

Take a look:

'Sooryavanshi' also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role. The movie also brings back 'Singham' Ajay Devgn and 'Simmba' Ranveer Singh. The trio of Akshay, Ranveer and Ajay are expected to be present in major portions in the second half of 'Sooryavanshi'.