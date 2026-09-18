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Disha Salian murder case: Amid CBI investigation, old clip of Rhea Chakraborty goes viral, actress gave major hint of...., netizens react

An old video of Rhea Chakraborty has resurfaced after the Disha Salian murder case FIR has been filed. Amid the investigation, netizens strongly believe that even Sushant Singh Rajput's case should be taken over by the CBI.

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Simran SinghSimran Singh

Updated : Sep 18, 2026, 08:22 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Disha Salian murder case: Amid CBI investigation, old clip of Rhea Chakraborty goes viral, actress gave major hint of...., netizens react
Disha Salian, Rhea Chakraborty (Image source: File photo, screengrab)
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Disha Salian's case is now being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and soon after the FIR was filed, in which Rhea Chakraborty was named, an old video of the actress resurfaced on the internet. For the unversed, the CBI has named Bollywood actors Rhea, Dino Morea, and Sooraj Pancholi in an FIR registered in connection with Disha Salian's death. Days after the filing of the FIR, a clip of Rhea went viral again, and netizens noticed that the actress made some questionable remarks about the destructive influence in the film industry. 

What did Rhea say in the viral clip? 

In a recorded clip from 2020, Rhea was seen speaking in Mumbaiya slang as Tai, and she said, "Apun gundon ki tai hai, aur don apun ke upar hai... (I am the aunt of goons, and the don is above me)." Rhea was further seen boasting about extorting producers, and said, "Idhar aa chhote, tu kya kar raha hai aajkal? Ek kaam kar, jaake woh gali mein ek producer rehta hai, usse hafta maang ke lao... (Come here, kid, what are you doing these days? Do one thing, go to that lane where a producer lives and extort protection money/hafta from him...)."

Here's the viral clip 

Fact check: Rhea's old video has nothing to do with Disha Salian?

The video has gone viral after CBI involvement in the Disha Salian case, but it has nothing to do with the deceased girl. The video was a part of a stand-up gimmick, and Rhea was playing a character called Tai. In 2020, Rhea's legal team issued an official clarification stating that the clip was entirely out of context. They explained that she was simply performing a lighthearted stand-up comedy act and playing a fictional character for her friends.

How netizens reacted to Rhea's viral video

On X, this video has garnered attention, and netizens think that Rhea should be questioned in Disha's case and even in Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case again. A netizen wrote, "Can some legal expert explain why an FIR was not filed against her based on this video? Here she clearly says she instructed criminals(gunda log) to extort money from producers. That makes her the kingpin of a crime syndicate! She should be jailed under MCOCA." Another netizen wrote, "A thorough investigation should be done to bring all those involved to justice. Even Sushanth Singh Rajput's case should be taken up by CBI. It is all connected. Just hear what Rhea has to say, how insensitive she is." 

Also read: Disha Salian murder case: Mystery woman enters, leading to new big twist in Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager demise probe

However, a major section of netizens called out the fake narrative and slammed the user who shared the video. An internet user wrote, "This is fun mimicry of an imaginary character... are low IQ jobless ppl thinking this is confession...lmao." Another internet user wrote, "She isn't saying anything related to the case. She is in a fun mood. They are having their own sarcasm and comedy. In end she saying record nahi hua na."

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