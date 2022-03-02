Disha Patani wishes rumoured beau Tiger Shroff on his birthday, says 'you're beautiful'

Son of Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff is celebrating his 32nd birthday on Wednesday, 2nd March. The actor has impressed everyone with his dancing and action skills in films like 'War' and 'Student of the Year 2' within eight years of his Bollywood career since making his debut with 'Heropanti' in 2014.

Though Tiger hasn't officially confirmed his relationship with sizzling actress Disha Patani, he is rumoured to be dating the 'Malang' actress. The stars were also spotted at the airport in January as they returned from their New Year vacation in Maldives. The two didn't confirm that they were together but their vacay pictures on their Instagram accounts were seemingly clicked at similar locations.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Disha wished Tiger on his special day by sharing a special video. She captioned it as, "Happiest b’day my best friend (red heart emoji) thank you for inspiring millions of us with your hardwork and most beautiful soul (red heart, hugs and flower emojis) you’re beautiful (flower emoji) @tigerjackieshroff".

Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff also reacted to the video and dropped a string of eyes filled with red hearts emoji. Netizens took to the comments section making jokes that Disha has friendzoned Tiger as she called him 'best friend' in her post.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger will be seen in 'Heropanti 2', the sequel of his debut film. Slated to release on April 29, the romantic action drama also stars Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Along with 'Heropanti 2', Tiger will also be seen in the action thriller film 'Ganapath' opposite Kriti Sanon, which is scheduled to release on December 23.

On the other hand, Disha Patani will be seen in Dharma Productions' action-franchise 'Yodha' headlined by Sidharth Malhotra and Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain Returns' in 2022.