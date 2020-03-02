Disha Patani wishes birthday boy Tiger Shroff with throwback dance video

Tiger Shroff had a pretty special birthday. His alleged girlfriend Disha Patani wished him in the most adorable manner. She shared a throwback video from what looks like Tiger's 'Heropanti' times.

In the video, Tiger is seen dancing and romancing Disha all-in-one. Their unmatched chemistry is the highlight of the video. The duo shares some sizzling moments in the video. Tiger is seen doing his 'Whistle Baja' step in the video.

"This was our first dance block together, I was way too nervous and shy to dance next to you (of course I couldn't do quite an impressive job, given the right excuses)," wrote Disha on the video, adding, "happiest b’day baagh you will always be frightening to dance next to, thank you for being so difficult to match up to."

Disha did not only wish him happy birthday but also luck for 'Baaghi 3'. "Go crush it this weekend at the box office Ronny," she mentioned. Tiger Shroff was smitten by the video and commented 'so cute thank you d' on the same.

Here's the video and the comment:

Disha made her debut in the glamour world with a music video opposite Tiger. The video was named 'Befikra'. She then went on to work with him in 'Baaghi 2', which was one of the highest-grossing films of 2018. Disha also has a song appearance in Tiger-Shraddha's upcoming movie 'Baaghi 3'.