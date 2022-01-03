Disha Patani turns sexy mermaid in Maldives, drops photos in pink bikini

Disha Patani loves the Maldives, and she makes it a point to visit the island nation once in a while. The actress, who is now in the Maldives, shared lovely bikini images with her admirers. She wore a pink bikini and spent the day lounging in the Maldives' stunning blue waters.

To ring in the New Year, Disha Patani and her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff flew to the Maldives. In the island nation, the couple welcomed 2022 in each other's presence.

Disha took to Instagram on January 2 to share two photographs of herself swimming in the clear waters of the Maldives. For the Instagram post, she just used the mermaid emoji without any quotes. The actress looked absolutely lovely in a pink strapless bikini.

Meanwhile, Disha recently completed shooting for the upcoming action-drama 'Yodha' starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role.

Disha Patani confirmed the news on Saturday with a quirky video shot on the film set. In the video shared on her Instagram handle, Disha could be seen grooving on 'Who Sexy I'm Sexy' viral song with Sidharth Malhotra. Sharing the clip, she wrote, "And it's a wrapppp #yodha @sidmalhotra."Apart from Disha and Sidharth, the film also stars Raashii Khanna in the lead role.