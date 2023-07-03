Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Viral video: Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff spotted together for the first time after alleged breakup, watch

Photos and videos of the rumoured ex-couple Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff at a Delhi event are now going viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 07:06 AM IST

Viral video: Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff spotted together for the first time after alleged breakup, watch
Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani/Yogen Shah Instagram

Disha Patani and Tiger Patani were rumoured to be dating each other for six years before their alleged breakup in August last year. The two of them never made their relationship official. In Koffee With Karan 7 in September 2022, Tiger somehow confirmed their separation reports when he stated that he has recently become single, without taking anyone's name.

After deciding to go on their different paths, the rumoured ex-couple was spotted together at an event in Delhi on Saturday, July 1. Their photos and videos, shared by celebrity paparazzo Yogen Shah and the Instant Bollywood portal on their Instagram pages, went viral on social media.

The two actors were seen sitting next to each other and talking to each other in the clips. Tiger and Disha didn't pose together for the shutterbugs. While the former looked dashing in a black t-shirt, black pants, and black shoes, the latter looked glamorous in a purple crop top with white pants and white sneakers.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha's next release will be the actioner Yodha co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. After multiple delays, the Dharma Productions film will finally hit the theatres on October 27. Tiger's actioner Ganapath - Part 1, also featuring Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan, arrives in theatres a week earlier on October 20.

Disha and Tiger also have two highly anticipated 2024 films in their kitty. The Malang actress will be seen opposite Suriya in the pan-India period action drama Kanguva planned to be released early next year. While the War actor will be seen with Akshay Kumar in the actioner Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which is set to hit theatres in April on the festive occasion of Eid.

READ | Disha Patani nails flying kick in viral video, netizens say 'Tiger Shroff ne sikhaaya hai'

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Mrunal Thakur feels like ‘desi girl’ as she sizzles in lavender saree at Cannes 2023, fans say 'hotness overloaded'
In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani
Meet Hybe boss Bang Si-hyuk, the richest man in K-pop, who launched BTS' V, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga and Jin
In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title
Sara Ali Khan attends Cannes afterparty in black strapless gown, netizens call actress 'princess'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 744 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 3
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.