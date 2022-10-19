Disha Patani sweats hard in kickboxing session to 'earn holiday sweets,' video goes viral

Disha Patani

Disha Patani is one of the fit actresses in Bollywood. She either slays in movies or keeps her fans entertained on social media by showcasing her dedication towards health and fitness. The Baaghi 2 star was last stationed in Goa for a shoot and as soon as returned, she was back at kickboxing. Which is apparently her favourite activity to do. While she was away for the shoot, she missed kickboxing and now that she has returned, she is right back at her fitness routine. Recently, she dropped a video of herself going out and out with her hardcore training.

Taking to social media, Disha shared a video of herself showing off her toned abs and wrote “Tryna earn my holiday sweets”. With Diwali only a week away, Disha Patani is already following her hardcore workout routine and is motivating her followers to follow one too.

Here's the reel

