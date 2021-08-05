Disha Patani stuns fans yet again, gives herself chic makeover - see viral photos
For her latest outing, Disha chose to do her own make-up and hair. And, of course, she did a splendid job at being her own make-up artist.
Disha Patani | Instagram
Written By
Edited By
Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
Source
DNA webdesk
Bollywood actress Disha Patani often shares gorgeous selfies and pictures, making sure her fans are surprised every time she posts her photos on Instagram and mesmerised with her oh-so-gorgeous looks.
For her latest outing, the actress chose to do her own make-up and hair. And, of course, she did a splendid job at being her own make-up artist.
The actress took to social media recently and shared a photo of herself dressed in a brown crop top. She completed her look with statement earrings and a neckpiece, making her whole look elegant yet chic.
In the caption, Disha revealed that she did her makeup all by herself. She left netizens impressed with her make-up skills and her fans, in awe of her flawless beauty. The onlookers showered the actress with praises and love, especially for her recent makeover.
Take a look at the photo here:
This is not the first time Disha has stunned her fans donning upon a dewy look, created by herself. Earlier too, Disha has turn make-up artist for herself and given her fans some looks to take inspiration from.
On the work front, Disha will be next seen in Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain Returns'.