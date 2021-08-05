Trending#

Disha Patani stuns fans yet again, gives herself chic makeover - see viral photos

For her latest outing, Disha chose to do her own make-up and hair. And, of course, she did a splendid job at being her own make-up artist.


Mugdha Kapoor Safaya

DNA webdesk

Updated: Aug 5, 2021, 07:58 AM IST

Bollywood actress Disha Patani often shares gorgeous selfies and pictures, making sure her fans are surprised every time she posts her photos on Instagram and mesmerised with her oh-so-gorgeous looks. 

For her latest outing, the actress chose to do her own make-up and hair. And, of course, she did a splendid job at being her own make-up artist.

The actress took to social media recently and shared a photo of herself dressed in a brown crop top. She completed her look with statement earrings and a neckpiece, making her whole look elegant yet chic.

In the caption, Disha revealed that she did her makeup all by herself. She left netizens impressed with her make-up skills and her fans, in awe of her flawless beauty. The onlookers showered the actress with praises and love, especially for her recent makeover. 

Take a look at the photo here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

This is not the first time Disha has stunned her fans donning upon a dewy look, created by herself. Earlier too, Disha has turn make-up artist for herself and given her fans some looks to take inspiration from. 

On the work front, Disha will be next seen in Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain Returns'.