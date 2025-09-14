Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Disha Patani steps out for first public appearance after firing near her Bareilly home: Watch

After firing near her Bareilly home, Disha walked in wearing a sleek black outfit paired with heels, smiling for the cameras and striking poses for the paparazzi before waving and heading inside.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 14, 2025, 08:29 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Image credit: Instagram
Actor Disha Patani stepped out for the first time since the shocking firing incident outside her family home in Bareilly. She attended Calvin Klein’s Collection Spring 2026 event in New York, making her presence felt at the global fashion stage.

On Saturday, Calvin Klein and Disha shared a joint Instagram post from the event. In the clip, Disha walked in wearing a sleek black outfit paired with heels, smiling for the cameras and striking poses for the paparazzi before waving and heading inside. The caption read, "@dishapatani, Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 by Veronica Leoni, New York City."

Fans React

The post instantly drew reactions. Disha’s close friend Mouni Roy dropped a sweet comment, writing, “My baby.” Fans also filled the section with love, with one saying, “You just fire on the event.” Another reassured her, “Neither your family nor you is standing alone Disha.” Others praised her confidence, calling her a “fashion icon,” “stunning,” and even a “global star.” One user wrote, “Great to see that million-dollar smile back.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Calvin Klein (@calvinklein)

The Firing in Bareilly

Just a day earlier, tragedy had struck at her family home. In the early hours of Friday, two unidentified assailants on motorcycles allegedly fired 8–10 rounds outside the residence of Disha’s father, Jagdish Patani, a retired police officer.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Two unidentified assailants fired at my residence. Police are making all possible efforts. Bareilly Police, SSP, and ADG are all working on it. The gunshots are not indigenous. I think 8-10 rounds were fired. I came to know through social media that Goldy Brar has taken its responsibility, but it is not clear yet."

Police confirmed the incident took place around 3:30 am. Investigations are underway.

Upcoming Projects

Professionally, Disha is keeping busy. She has a cameo in Vishal Bhardwaj’s next film starring Shahid Kapoor, with Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, and Randeep Hooda in key roles, while Vikrant Massey will make a special appearance.

She will also be seen in Welcome to the Jungle, the third installment of the hit Welcome franchise, alongside Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

