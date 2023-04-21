Search icon
Disha Patani slammed for pairing crop top with stole while performing Ganga aarti in Varanasi: 'Usko koi sahi disha...'

Disha Patani gets trolled for wearing a crop top with a stole while performing Ganga aarti in Varanasi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 01:06 PM IST

Disha Patani recently entertained the audience in New York with her fiery performances and also took the internet by storm when she shared a glimpse of her dance moves from the Entertainers Tour. The actress is quite active on social media and keeps sharing updates with her fans. Recently, the actress was spotted doing Ganga aarti in Varanasi and got trolled for wearing a crop top covered with a stole and got trolled.

On Wednesday, Disha Patani’s fan club posted a video wherein Disha Patani could be seen doing Ganga aarti in Varanasi. The actress was seen wearing a black crop top and matching sweatpants and covering herself with a stole.

A Reddit user too shared a picture of Disha Patani and captioned the post, “Disha Patani at Varanasi.” In the pictures, Disha could be seen wearing jeans and a crop top which she covered with a stole. However, the actress has not shared any pictures from her visit to Varanasi.

Disha Patani’s picture and video left fans astonished. One of the comments read, “Hamari Poo kapdo mein kitni acchi lagti hai na (Our Poo looks so good in clothes).” Another comment read, “Poo bani parvati.” Another fan commented on her clothing and said, “no judgment but isn’t she still wearing a crop top tho?” Another comment read, “She looks good in full clothes.” Another user wrote, “Is this damage control by her pr?”

Disha Patani was last seen in Ek Villain Returns where she was seen romancing John Abraham. The film tanked at the box office and failed to collect positive reviews from the audience. The actress will be next seen in Sagar Ombre and Pushkar Ojha’s Yodha wherein she will be seen sharing the screen with Sidharth Malhotra. The action thriller is set to release on July 7. Other than this, the actress also has Nag Ashwin’s Project K in the pipeline. The science fiction film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas and will be shot in Telugu and Hindi languages. 

